Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable Throwback With Daughter North

She may be five years old today, but Kim Kardashian says that daughter North will always be her baby.

The mother of three oftentimes posts photos of her three children on her popular Instagram account, much to the delight of her fans. When she isn’t sharing current photos of the North, Saint, and Chicago, the reality star opts to share sweet throwbacks instead.

Earlier today, the 37-year-old posted a throwback of herself and daughter North. In the sweet black and white photo, Kardashian lays on a fluffy, white shag rug as she holds her daughter on her chest. Going with the theme, Kim sports an all-white outfit as her long, dark locks fall all around her. The mother of three appears to be donning a face full of makeup and she makes a kissy face in the direction of her daughter.

A then-baby North looks as sweet as can be in a white onesie that shows off her adorable little toddler rolls on her arms and legs. She stands on all fours as she looks at her mother and appears to be leaning in to give her a kiss.

The photo seems to have been taken in North’s nursery as there are stuffed animals and a changing table visible in the background of the snapshot. Thus far, the image has already earned a ton of attention with over 1.4 million likes in addition to 4,400 comments in just an hour of going live on Kim’s account.

Many of Kim’s followers chimed in to say how adorable the throwback photo is while countless other followers couldn’t help but point out the resemblance between North and Kim’s youngest, Chicago West.

“Ugh North was always gorgeous.”

“Such a cute and joyful moment,” another fan wrote.

“omggg i thought it was kylie and stormi here,” one more suggested.

Just a few days ago, Kim posted a photo of her other two children to her Instagram page. As the Inquisitr shared, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a sweet photo of her son Saint and daughter, Chicago together as she referred to the siblings as “inseparable.”

In the image, the two cute youngsters sit together on a black velvet like couch. Chicago looks as sweet as can be in a peach-colored onesie that has long sleeves. And Saint looks as cute as a button in a green camo shirt and a pair of grey sweat shorts.

That picture has been wildly popular on Kim’s account, already amassing over 5.7 million likes in addition 54,000 comments.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday evenings on E!