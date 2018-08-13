Emily Ratajkowski Wears Daring Sheer Dress By Oscar De La Renta To Summer Gala

Emrata looked incredible as she attended the UNICEF summer gala in a daring black dress that had people doing double takes.

Emily Ratajkowski attended the UNICEF Summer Gala along with other models and celebrities on Friday night. It was in Porto Cerva, Italy, which meant that Emrata along with her friends posted amazing photos from luxury yachts during the same trip.

She attended the event wearing a daring and sheer black dress by Oscar De La Renta. The dress is a Resort 2019 gown, and completely sold out right now, according to the Daily Mail. The dress, which has some floral lace accents, deceptively looks like a completely see-through dress. However, there’s a layer of skin-toned fabric underneath the lace, so it’s more of an illusion. But that doesn’t take away from the look at all. In fact, Emily looked radiant and alluring, as the dress showed off her curves. The skirt portion has tiered lace ruffles, which added some movement and accentuated her feminine look.

Emrata completed the outfit with some black Louboutin heels and dangling diamond earrings.

She was joined by other models and celebrities like Rita Ora, Nicole Scherzinger, and Heidi Klum. Other stars like Ricky Martin, Jasmine Sanders, and many Victoria’s Secret Angels also showed up.

The UNICEF Summer Gala was held to raise money for the organization, which protects children’s rights “worldwide,” according to W Magazine.

Jacopo Raule/Stringer / Getty Images

During the gala, Rita Ora, Sofia Carson, and Ricky Martin performed. The CEO and founder of LuisaViaRoma said that “I wanted to do something extraordinary. We are here for the children. And I want people to have fun. We are doing it for a good cause, but it’s also a glamorous evening.”

And extraordinary and glamorous it was, with many dedicated supporters being present. Some amazing items were auctioned off in support of the charity, including Pablo Picasso artwork, a Fiat 500 Riva, and Chopard jewelry. Emily actually modeled the necklace, and said that “This is a special one,” blowing a kiss from the stage helping the final bid go up to 135,000 euros.

Heidi Klum said that “I’m so honored to be a part of the UNICEF family for so many years… Education is super important, and it’s important that [people] are here, spending money.”

The party went late into the night, with DJ Ruckus taking care of the music during the after-party while people danced and cooled off in the pool.

In the days following, Emily went on to post some more revealing photos of herself enjoying the beautiful Italian islands with her friends.