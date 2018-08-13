Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Are Now Proud Parents Of A Beautiful Baby Girl

Five months after tying the knot, the gorgeous couple welcome their first child.

Model Chanel Iman revealed on Instagram today that she welcomed her first child with her husband, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, on Friday, August 10.

The 27-year-old new mother shared her big news by posting two photos of the gorgeous family of three in her hospital bed on Instagram.

“You were worth every push [and] every contraction,” Iman wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard ❤️ Love mommy and daddy.”

Yes, the adorable newborn already has her very own Instagram account! As of 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 12, she already had 3,627 followers.

Shepard posted one of the hospital shots on his Instagram page as well. “Everything I do is for you two. My world,” he captioned the family photo.

Fans flooded Iman’s, Shepard’s, and Cali’s Instagram accounts with congratulatory messages in the comments sections.

“What a gorgeous angel,” said one of the couple’s fans.

“Leo! A princess/queen is born,” wrote a person into astrology.

“Welcome to the world, pretty girl,” commented another Instagram user.

“What a beautiful lil family! Giants nation loves you already Cali,” said one of the NFL star’s followers.

Further details about Cali’s birth, such as her weight, height, and time of birth, have not yet been announced.

According to E! News, Iman and Shepard met in 2016 at a birthday party for NFL player Victor Cruz, and were engaged just 13 months later. They got married in Beverly Hills on March 3, 2018. Two months later, they confirmed that they were expecting their first child together.

“Our focus has always been on love and family, and we look forward to instilling these qualities in our little one,” the newlyweds told E! News this past Mother’s Day. “We are truly blessed.”

On June 23, the couple celebrated Cali’s impending birth with a baby shower and gender reveal in Shepard’s home state, Oklahoma, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The party was thrown by his mother, Cheri Shepard, and sisters, Shelby and Ashleigh Shepard.

Cali Clay Shepard ???????????? 8•10•18 A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Aug 12, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

While talking to reporters before practicing with the New York Giants last Tuesday, August 7, 24-year-old Shepard seemed very confident about the upcoming football season, but a little bit worried about becoming a father for the very first time.

“I’ve never been a parent before, so I’m looking forward to doing that,” he said, according to Newsday. “We’re in the early stages of being married, so there’s that as well. We’re just having fun with it, trying to figure out our way.”