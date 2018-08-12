Cast Talks ‘Back To The Future 4’ Possibilities At Reunion

Christopher Lloyd is game for new sequel, with one small requirement.

Movie fans attending the Fan Expo in Boston over the weekend were treated to a major cast reunion. Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, Thomas F. Wilson, and Doc Brown himself, Christopher Lloyd, were all in attendance at the event.

The cast got together for a rare reunion to discuss the film franchise’s history as well as its future.

According to MovieWeb, the predictable question arose about the possibility of a Back to the Future Part 4. The answer wasn’t a resounding “no,” but it was also quite far from a “yes.”

Generally speaking, the only actor who seemed interested in returning to the franchise was Christopher Lloyd and only with the caveat that an amazing script is written; one that is as high in quality as scripts for the original three entries.

The rest of the cast largely dismissed the possibility of a fourth Back to the Future movie, stating there was really no need to make the franchise “suck.”

According to reports, Thomas F. Wilson, who portrayed Biff Tannen in all three Back to the Future entries, elaborated his position on prospects of Back to the Future Part 4. He made his point by joking that fans calling for another followup were ostensibly asking for the quality of the movies to become poor.

“Basically, I think America is saying, Come on, they’ve wrecked every other franchise with bad sequels, why not this one? C’mon, we would watch it until it sucks.”

Creators Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale ultimately have final say over whether or not a Back to the Future Part 4 ever gets made. Both Zemeckis and Gale have stated that no more entries to the franchise will ever be made as long as they are alive.

They did, however add, that once the two have passed away, their estates may not be able to stop such sequels, remakes, or reboots from happening.

Back to the Future details the events of Marty McFly, as portrayed by Michael J. Fox, teaming up with Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) to go back in time and ensure his father (Crispin Glover) actually ends up going out with his mother (Lea Thompson) so that he (McFly) can ultimately be born.

Back to the Future Part 2 deals with McFly and Brown going into the future to save Marty’s son from meeting an unjust fate and accidentally making bully Biff Tannen the most powerful person in the world in the process.

Back to the Future Part 3 is a western, in which Marty is trapped in the 1800s trying to get back to his home time of 1985.