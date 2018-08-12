‘RHOP’ Star Candiace Dillard Marries Restaurateur Chris Bassett

Bravo fans have been watching wedding preparations all season — now the couple is finally wed.

The newest cast member on the Real Housewives of Potomac is finally a real-life wife — Candiace Dillard married Chris Bassett on Saturday, August 11.

The duo tied the knot at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. in front of about 260 guests. Dillard wore a custom-made gown by New York-based designer Karen Sabag to the wedding, which had a “cosmopolitan sophistication with a touch of southern class” theme.

“Candiace’s wedding reminded me of a Parisian fairy tale overflowing in gold and white,” a guest at the shindig told People. “When she walked down the aisle, you forgot about the beauty of the room because she was absolutely radiant.”

The lavish ceremony cost about $200,000 and was filmed for the next season of RHOP, reported Us Weekly.

The majority of Dillard’s storyline this season was focused on the wedding, which was the 31-year-old’s first. The Bravo star said that she wanted to share her story on television to “normalize interracial dating and interracial love.”

Dillard and Bassett met while working together at a restaurant in Washington, D.C. — she was a server and he was the manager. He proposed to her in May 2017 with all of their friends and family in attendance.

“Getting married is almost too much of a big deal for southern women,” the Prima Hair Collection co-founder, who was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, previously said.

“We’re planning our weddings when we come out of the womb. I had thoughts in my head of what I wanted my wedding to look like when I was, like, 12. Being able to plan it now, it’s just a culmination of all of the ideas I had as a little girl.”

Now that they are married, everyone wants to know if they will be having children together anytime soon.

Bassett, the owner of Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster Barbeque in Alexandra, Virginia, has been married once before and already has three children from two previous relationships.

Dillard, a former Miss United States, is proud to be stepmother to her husband’s kids. “Once I knew that I was in love with Chris, I just loved his kids — it was just sort of automatic,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in May. “They’re an extension of him, and because they’re an extension of him, they’re an extension of me. And when, if and when, [I have] a child, I want for my biological children and my ‘bonus children’ to have a special bond and a relationship.”

As far as giving birth to her own little ones, Dillard has mixed emotions.

“I don’t want to be sleepless, and I don’t want to have stretch marks, and I don’t want to have to wake up at all hours of the night to feed a child,” she told the Daily Dish.

“You have to feed a child. You have to bathe them. You have to make sure they’re not a**holes. Like, it’s a lot of work, and it’s a lot of responsibility to have to put onto me. I know the kind of person I am. I’m a control freak. I want the best for myself and for my family, so I know I’m gonna be a psycho mom…. I need to just stop thinking about it and just do it because if I keep thinking about it, I’m not gonna do it. I’m gonna make an excuse.”

Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Season 3 reunion airs tonight, Sunday, August 12, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.