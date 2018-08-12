Nina Dobrev Dressed To Impress As She Heads To The ‘2018 Teen Choice Awards’

Nina decided to keep it classy as she heads to the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

Nina Dobrev is dressed to impress as she heads to 2018 Teen Choice Awards. Speaking directly to her 15.5 million Instagram followers, Nina captioned her classy photo, “Teen Choice… you ready? See you guys this afternoon!!!!” She followed the caption with a parade of happy smile emoticons.

Rocking a bob hairstyle that looked like it’d been pulled from the ’50s, Nina opted for a beige top with a v-cut neckline and medium length sleeves. She paired the top with a deep pink colored skirt and matching color on her lips. With a small leather purse in hand, Dobrev kept things simple with some light eye makeup.

In just an hour of being posted on Instagram, this classy photo really radiated with her followers, drawing in over 250,000 likes and just shy of 1,000 comments.

Nina’s followers had nothing but nice things to say about the photo in the comments. “Ahhh, you pulled this look off sooo gooddd,” one user chimed in. A second commented on confidence oozing off of Nina in the photo, “I can really tell that you are loving what you’re wearing.”

Many others took to single word comments, using words such as “wow,” “beautiful,” and “cute” to describe The Vampire Diaries alum.

Those who follow Nina on Instagram know the actress tends to post a lot of classy and elegant photos – throwing in the occasional swimsuit picture to show off her slender frame.

About 15 hours ago, Nina also shared a very motivational post on Instagram quoting Muhammad Ali in the caption.

“‘Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they’ve been given than to explore the power they have to change it. Impossible is not a fact. It’s an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It’s a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing.’ – Ali,” the actress captioned the photo. She followed the quote with the hashtag “#ChallengeAccepted.”

Taken at Trinity Boxing Club in L.A., Nina also shared several other photos and video clips of herself at the boxing club on her Instagram story. The actress appeared to be getting quite the workout in some of the snaps.

Dobrev fans really seemed to approve of the motivating photo, noting that she really rocked the boxing gloves. “Loving this photo,” one individual commented. “Obsessed with this photo,” a second chimed in. Again, many of her followers stuck to single word praises and lots of emoticons.