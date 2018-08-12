Lucy Hale Dishes On ‘PLL’ Co-Star Troian Bellisario’s Pregnancy News And Possible ‘PLL’ Reunion

They may no longer be castmates, but that doesn’t mean the bond the Pretty Little Liars formed has disappeared. Lucy Hale, who played Aria Montgomery for seven seasons, until the show’s end in June 2017, recently dished about how “happy” she is for her former co-star, Troian Bellisario, who’s expecting her first child. She also discussed the possibility of a future PLL reunion, per Us Weekly.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bellisario, 32, and her husband, former Suits actor Patrick J. Adams, 36, will be welcoming their first child together. The couple, who have been together since 2009 and married in 2014, originally sparked pregnancy rumors back in May when the PLL alum was spotted donning a one-piece bathing suit that gave her tiny baby bump away, while she and Adams were on vacation on the Greek island of Mykonos.

While the couple hasn’t officially announced that they will soon be parents to the public, it appears Bellisario might’ve shared the exciting news with her former PLL co-stars.

“I think we’ve all known for a bit. I’m really happy for her,” Hale, 29, told the media outlet.

Hale goes on to admit that although she, Bellisario, and the rest of PLL co-stars, which includes Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson and Sasha Pieterse, haven’t actually gotten together since their show ended, they do keep in touch with each other “one on one.”

“It’s been a while since all really caught up with each other, like we kind of all talk one on one. We all need a catch up real soon though because we’ve all gone in a million different directions.”

When the Pretty Little Liars do finally get together, Bellisario’s baby news won’t be the only thing the ladies celebrate, as one of the show’s stars got married and another got engaged since the series ended.

Pieterse, who played Alison DiLaurentis, married her longtime beau, Hudson Sheaffer, in Ireland in May, and Janel Parrish, who played Mona Vanderwaal, got engaged to her boyfriend, Chris Long, in October, 2017.

“Things have changed, so it will be nice to see everyone,” the Life Sentence actress said.

While it’s nice to see that a get-together is not something Hale is opposed to, an entire PLL cast reunion might not be something that is likely to take place in the near future.

“I have a feeling we won’t all see each other for a while,” the Dude actress admitted.

As many PLL fans are aware by now, a spinoff series, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, was announced around the time the original show aired its final episode with Pieterse and Parrish set to reprise their roles as Alison and Mona respectively. Filming for the series is currently underway and is expected to premiere sometime in 2019.

Bailey ❤️ @stjude A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Aug 11, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

So could fans possibly see Aria make an appearance on the show?

“You know, I can’t say yes or no,” Hale said. “I know that Ashley is directing I think and Troian is directing, we’ll see. I don’t know. I’m happy. I’m thrilled for all of them.”

In the meantime, Hale has a lot to keep her busy as she was just recently chosen to be St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s next ambassador for St. Jude’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.