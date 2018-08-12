WWE News: Alexa Bliss Talks Candidly About Her Real-Life Best Friend, Nia Jax, And Their Body-Shaming Angle

The ‘Five Feet of Fury’ also revealed that she enjoys interacting with fans and showing them that she’s not mean in real life.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is one of the most over heels on the roster. With her witty comments and often-hilarious in-ring reactions, Alexa Bliss is a WWE superstar that fans love to hate. While her character’s personality may leave a lot to be desired, in real life, the “Five Feet of Fury” appreciates the WWE universe and her friends. In a recent interview on Sports Talk 790, “Little Miss Bliss” spoke candidly about the WWE universe, and the WrestleMania body-shaming angle she had with her real-life best friend, Nia Jax.

Sports Talk 790 asked what it’s like meeting Alexa Bliss out in public, whether she wants to be left alone because it’s her day off, or if she enjoys the interaction. The WWE champion said that fans always tell her that she’s not as mean as she is on television. She said that sometimes people get nervous when approaching her because she is so cruel on TV. Alexa Bliss said she doesn’t at all mind when fans approach her because that’s what WWE superstars signed up to do, and that she personally likes connecting with fans and showing them that she’s really not a mean person.

Leading up to her title defense against Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34, the “Five Feet of Fury” body-shamed Jax for being overweight. Bliss’ cruel comments on Nia increased the drama for their WrestleMania match, and it also put a spotlight on a topical social issue.

Alexa was asked if she ever said anything so mean that it bothered her, and the WWE champion told Sports Talk 790 that the Nia body-shaming angle hurt her.

“My biggest insult was probably with Nia. We had the body-shaming storyline, and that was very rough because we are both very passionate about body positivity, but we had to make the storyline mean something because that is a real issue in the world. It hurt me calling her ‘Shrek going through the airport,’ and stuff like that, because she’s my best friend. It’s just one of those things where you have to bring realism to certain issues, and we were both in agreement that we wanted to put those digs in there because we wanted the storyline to mean something, because we’re both so passionate about body positivity and portraying that story.”

Alexa Bliss remarked that she worked closely with Nia on that angle, and that they were both very involved with the creative process for that storyline. The WWE champion added that Jax wanted Bliss to insult her in the manner that she did to add to the story. In early July, rumors started circulating that the two WWE superstars’ real-life friendship ended, but that clearly doesn’t seem to be the case.

In just over a week, you can watch Alexa Bliss defend the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam on Sunday, August 19.