Alyssa Milano Takes Dig At ‘Charmed’ Reboot Recast

Alyssa joins the list of original 'Charmed' cast members who aren't thrilled about the recast.

Alyssa Milano played the role of the Phoebe Halliwell on the television series Charmed from October 7, 1998, until May 21, 2006. During the premiere of her Netflix show Insatiable, Alyssa shared her thoughts on the Charmed reboot – which included taking a dig at the higher ups for the recast.

Speaking directly to Entertainment Weekly, Milano reveals she wishes the original cast of the Charmed series would have been approached about the reboot.

“I wish that they would have come to us and we would have been involved since the beginning,” Milano explained. She, however, did wish the reboot luck and hope on reaching a new generation with their fresh cast.

“But having said that, I do hope that it reaches the newer generation and impacts that generation the way ours was able to do for its generation.”

As those who have been following the latest news surrounding the Charmed reboot know, Milano’s original co-stars Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty have already shared their thoughts on the reboot.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Combs also took a dig at the decision to recast instead of using the original cast members. Combs explained that she didn’t understand how the show could be described as “fierce, funny, or feminist” when they decided to go with a fresh, new cast because the original cast was “too old” for a job they did a little more than a decade ago.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Shannen took to Twitter to reveal her thoughts on the reboot. She expressed that she didn’t want to be negative about the reboot, but she did what the original Charmed to be respected. She, however, dig take a dig at the description of the reboot noting that it was “offensive” and the wording was terrible.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Alyssa was asked if she thought she’d make some sort of appearance on the reboot – even off-screen. “I don’t think so,” she said. “I think that ship has sailed for me.”

As Cosmopolitan reminds us, the three magical sisters – played by Sarah Jeffery, Melonie Diaz, and Madeleine Mantock – will be multiracial in the reboot. According to Jennie Snyder Urman, the series will explore their differences in racial identities as well as their culture heritages.

While honoring the original supernatural tone of Charmed, the series does plan to incorporate a modern plot line allowing it to take on topics such as immigration, sexuality, and sexual assault.

The Charmed reboot is scheduled to premiere on October 14 on the CW.