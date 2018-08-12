Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 35th Birthday With Wife, Elsa Pataky, And Their Three Children

The Marvel Comics actor received a lot of love from family and friends on his 35th birthday.

Chris Hemsworth rang in his 35th birthday on Saturday with a family celebration consisting of his wife of eight-years, Elsa Pataky, and their three children: India Rose, 6, and twin boys Tristan and Sasha, 4, per People.

The Thor actor received a lot of love on his birthday as he went the family route to celebrate his 35 years on Earth. Hemsworth took to both his Instagram and Twitter pages and shared a beautiful photo of himself and Elsa smiling in front of his delicious-looking birthday cake all decked out in candles.

However, in the caption he wrote alongside the picture, Hemsworth never actually got to blow the candles out as one of his twin boys decided to “viciously” attack him by shoving his face into the cake while the candles were still lit.

“Immediately after this shot was taken my son viciously attacked me from behind (due to his ninja training) and slammed my face into the flaming candles.”

The Australian-born actor remained in good spirits following the incident as he joked, “I’ll now be playing Deadpool if @vancityreynolds pulls the pin”, adding the hashtag “bestbirthdayever”.

The Avengers: Infinity War actor’s birthday really did become the “#bestbirthdayever” when he shared a video of one his “favorite” singers, Lebron Bridges, personally wishing him a happy birthday through song.

As to be expected, Elsa also wished her husband a happy birthday on her Instagram by sharing a silly photo of the two making funny faces while writing, “Happy birthday to my biggest child! I love you to death. Let’s be kids forever!!”.

Hemsworth’s older brother, Luke, also wished his little “bro” a happy birthday on his Instagram page by posting a photo of what appeared to be a Thor action figure doll, calling the comparison “uncanny”.

Lebron Bridges wasn’t the only one to reach out to Hemsworth on his special day through song as his Avengers: Infinity War co-star, Josh Brolin, also posted of a video of himself serenading the 12 Strong actor, although he admitted that his song version might not be “as good”, but still managed to keep a sense of humor as he wished Hemsworth a happy birthday “from the deepest part of my trachea”.

Last but certainly not least, the Snow White and the Huntsman actor’s birthday wouldn’t have been complete without his younger brother, Hunger Games actor Liam, also wishing him a happy birthday. The Last Song actor paid tribute to his older brother by posting a black-and-white photo of the duo while telling him how “proud” he is of him and calling him his “hero”.

Here’s wishing Chris Hemsworth a very happy birthday!