Javi Marroquin Hits Back At Kailyn Lowry After She Claims She Married Him Out Of Desperation, Per ‘Radar’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is speaking out about her former marriage to Javi Marroquin, and he’s not happy about it.

According to an August 11 report by Radar Online, it all started when one Twitter user claimed that Javi Marroquin only got girls because of his involvement with Teen Mom 2. Kailyn Lowry then responded to the social media user, saying that when she met Javi he claimed he didn’t know who she was. However, after creeping on his Twitter she found out that he had tweeted her a week before their meeting.

In addition, Kail also claims that the meeting took place after Javi had been chosen to appear on MTV’s True Life series, but that the girl he was with had backed out of the show. Lowry goes on to say that ignored some signs that things might not be right with Marroquin.

“I was young and ignored red flags apparently. What most would call desperate.”

However, after Kailyn Lowry’s telling tweets, Javi Marroquin soon spoke up, telling his former wife to stop tweeting about him and move on.

“Stop tweeting about me. Stop seeking validation. Move on, please. Like, we’re grown now…That’s for the birds, because we’re too grown to be going back and fourth. I’m enjoying my life as privately as I can. I don’t need to be looking for validation from social media,” Javi wrote.

Javi is now expecting a child with his current girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. Marroquin shares a son, Lincoln, with Lowry, and also previously dated their Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, before settling down with Lauren and announcing the pregnancy.

Javi Marroquin has opened up about his relationship with Lauren Comeau, revealing that she is going to move to Delaware to be with him, and that he believes that there will be wedding bells in their future, adding that after focusing on the baby he thinks he will “definitely propose.”

However, fans shouldn’t expect to see Javi’s relationship with Lauren play out on Teen Mom 2. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Marroquin claims that Comeau isn’t all about being on TV, and won’t be seen on the show.

“She doesn’t want to be on camera. She deals with a lot of the social media extent of it,” Javi Marroquin previously stated, meaning that Teen Mom 2 fans won’t get to see Lauren Comeau interact with Kaily Lowry on the reality TV series.

Teen Mom 2 is expected to return to air with new episodes in the coming months.