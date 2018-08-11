Chris Brown Is ‘Insane With Desire’ Over Seeing Rihanna’s Hot Bikini Pictures, ‘Hollywood Life’ Claims

The singer showed off her new, trimmer figure in a bikini picture that surfaced on Instagram.

Rihanna’s bikini pictures have earned the singer plenty of praise from fans and apparently made quite an impression on her ex as well.

This week, pictures surfaced on Instagram showing the 30-year-old singer’s amazing body in a red bikini. Rihanna was with a group of friends to celebrate the birthday for her friend and hairdresser Yusef Williams, and fans couldn’t help but notice how Rihanna appeared to have lost weight and toned up her body.

Chris Brown also took notice, Hollywood Life claimed. An insider said that Rihanna’s on-again off-again boyfriend loved her new figure and was filled with desire after seeing the pictures.

“Chris thinks Rihanna looks good all the time but when he saw these latest pics his jaw dropped,” an unnamed insider told the celebrity news outlet. “She has the perfect hourglass shape right now and it’s all natural. That’s a huge turn on for Chris. He loves that Rihanna is all woman and all natural.”

The source said that Brown has never stopped having feelings for Rihanna, even though the two have broken up several times including the infamous incident in which Brown attacked Rihanna, leaving her seriously injured.

“Chris will always be attracted to Rihanna and the more time they spend apart, the more he misses and wants her,” the insider said. “Seeing her curves look perfect is driving him insane with desire, he would do anything to be with her again, if even for one night.”

Rihanna’s bikini picture has already earned her plenty of praise from fans, who noticed that she has dropped a bit of weight in recent months. Late last year, Rihanna showed off a fuller figure but said in interviews that she planned to get back into shape, and it appears she has followed through on that promise.

Happyyy Birthdayyyy @yusefhairnyc we love you ????????????❤️❤️ A post shared by @ mdollas11 on Aug 9, 2018 at 4:17pm PDT

If recent rumors are true, there could be an opening for Chris Brown. In July, celebrity news outlets published reports claiming there was trouble in Rihanna’s relationship with boyfriend Hassan Jameel. As People reported, the two were photographed in what appeared to be a fight.

Though some of the gossip outlets ran with the reports, claiming that Rihanna and her boyfriend could be headed for a split, the singer poked fun at the reports by posting a picture on Instagram claiming that the two were actually fighting about soccer.

Despite the reports, Chris Brown hasn’t said anything publicly about Rihanna’s fit new look.