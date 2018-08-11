Sofia Richie Goes To Dinner Alone As Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Party At Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Bash

Sofia Richie seemingly wasn’t invited to Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party. The model was spotted heading to dinner alone on Thursday night as her boyfriend, Scott Disick, headed to the party.

According to an August 10 report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick didn’t spend Thursday night together. Scott was busy celebrating Kylie Jenner’s milestone birthday in L.A. with the rest of the Kardashian family, including his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian.

Sofia Richie was photographed heading into one of her favorite places, Nobu, on Thursday night by herself. The establishment is one that she and Scott usually hit up together. However, it seems that Disick had other plans that night.

Kourtney and Scott were seen partying together in various videos posted to the Kardashian/Jenner family’s social media sites. Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian even seemingly hinted that they like to see the couple get back together, which is a possibility now that Kourtney and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, have announced their split.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian posted a video of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian sitting next to each other at Kylie Jenner’s party. They looked happy to be there with all of their friends and family members. Khloe captioned the video, “A girl can dream,” seemingly hinting that she would like to see the couple, who share three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, work out their relationship.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian also posted a video of Kourtney and Scott together at the party. In her clip, the two were both looking at their phones instead of enjoying the party. Kim then said they looked “just like an old married couple.”

However, it seems that Kourtney and Scott may never get back together. Sources have told People Magazine that Kardashian has no interest in getting back together with Disick and that she is completely happy being single if she can spend a lot of time with her children and keep herself busy.

“This is not going to happen. Kourtney will never get back with Scott. She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids. She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it. She doesn’t mind being single and is keeping busy. Her kids are always her number one priority, but expect to see Kourtney out more at night. She’s enjoying the summer in L.A. and doing great,” an insider told the magazine.