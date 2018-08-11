WWE News: Roman Reigns Shoots On Brock Lesnar And Praises His ‘SummerSlam’ Opponent, ‘He Doesn’t Get Credit’

Speaking candidly, 'The Big Dog' gave Brock Lesnar many compliments, and Reigns revealed if he would like to have Paul Heyman as his advocate.

Roman Reigns will once again challenge Brock Lesnar one-on-one at SummerSlam for the WWE Universal Championship. SummerSlam is just over a week away, where the two WWE superstars are expected to once again main-event a pay-per-view. When Roman Reigns usually talks about “The Beast Incarnate” or Paul Heyman, it’s a kayfabe interview or promo spot, so we get the usual trash-talk; he states how “The Beast Incarnate” never defends the Universal title, and that Lesnar shows up whenever he wants to. Perhaps that’s great for a storyline, but it doesn’t provide any real insight on how Reigns legitimately feels about the former UFC Heavyweight champion. Refreshingly, in a recent interview with Newsweek, “The Big Dog” gave a shoot interview, and he seemingly shared his real feelings on Brock Lesnar.

SummerSlam is one of WWE’s biggest pay-per-views, and once again it will be held this year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. When asked what makes SummerSlam so special, Roman Reigns said that it’s the second biggest event of the year. He remarked that unlike most other WWE pay-per-views, the company and talent are there for the entire week, becoming involved with the community.

Reigns was asked how the atmosphere and crowd differs at SummerSlam than at WrestleMania. Reigns said that the WWE has considered New York as their headquarters, even when the company formed decades ago under Vincent James McMahon (Vincent Kennedy McMahon’s father). Because of this, Roman said there is an extra kind of energy within the New York City area, whether it’s at Madison Square Garden or the Barclays Center.

Newsweek asked “The Big Dog” why his match with “The Beast Incarnate” will be different than the other bouts the two have had. Reigns said that they really haven’t squared off all that much, and they have only had three one-on-one matches, and the others were multi-men contests. He described Brock as an unpredictable and powerful character, so he always has to be careful because he’s so strong and can throw people very far. He said that Brock hasn’t been in the ring that frequently, and because he’s not around as often, that can always be a concern.

When asked what it’s like working with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns gave praises to “The Beast Incarnate,” as Newsweek reported.

“He doesn’t get credit. He did years ago; but for his age, to be in the back of his athletic career it’s very impressive to see the shape he maintains, the explosive power that he holds. That takes a lot…He’s a smart businessman in what he does and he’s turned ‘Brock Lesnar’ into a complete character now in the past month or so. It’s pretty neat to see how he can pinball between UFC and WWE and still have that power. It’s insane.”

Roman Reigns also spoke of Paul Heyman and said that Paul has a wealth of knowledge. Roman also said that Heyman has a strong connection to his family, and when they see one another, they usually just talk about family stuff. Newsweek asked Reigns if he would ever have Paul Heyman do the talking for him, like he does for the WWE Universal champion, and while “The Big Dog” praised Heyman, he said that he prefers doing the talking for himself.

SummerSlam airs live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network on Sunday, August 19, at 7 p.m. EST.