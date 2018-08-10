Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats Vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers Live Stream: Start Time, TiCats Eye 1st Place In CFL East

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats could close in on first place in the Canadian Football League East Division with a win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a Friday Night CFL Football showdown.

The Hamilton-Tiger Cats can close in on first place in the Canadian Football League East Division as the 2018 season approaches its halfway mark, if they can score a second victory of the year against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in a CFL Friday Night Football matchup that will live stream from Investors Group Field.

The TiCats come in off a victory in what will likely be the CFL’s most-watched game of the season, when they took on Johnny Manziel and the Montreal Alouettes last week, as Inquisitr reported. Manziel never found his footing in CFL debut, as the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner gave up four interceptions as Hamilton cruised to dominant 50-11 win.

“I don’t think it mattered that it was against Johnny,” Tiger-Cats safety Mike Daly, who grabbed one of the pickoffs against Manziel, told Global News. “The only fun part about it was that you knew a lot of people were watching.”

Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli has already thrown for 2,214 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games this season, according to CFL stats, and Winnipeg know that they have a tough assignment as they try to shut down Masoli’s run-and-shoot offense.

“If the Bombers can contain the Tiger-Cats trio of Alex Green, Mercer Timmis and Sean Thomas-Erlington, it should limit what Masoli is able to do in the passing game as well,” wrote Winnipeg Sun football analyst Ted Wyman.

Winnipeg must shut down red-hot Hamilton quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (above) to have a chance at winning on Friday. Derek Leung / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers Friday night CFL showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Friday, August 10. That kickoff time will be 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and 5 p.m. Pacific. Fans in the United Kingdom can log in to the live stream at 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 11.

For Winnipeg, who come into the game at 4-3 in third place in a CFL West Division paced by the undefeated (7-0) Calgary Stampeders, the return of regular signal-caller Matt Nichols from injury could make this meeting very different from when the two teams met on June 29, when The TiCats rolled to a 31-17 victory. Nichols threw for 253 yards with two touchdowns in a 40-14 domination of the Toronto Argonauts in his comeback last week, per CFL stats.

Winnipeg quarterback Matt Nichols (above) will face the Tiger-Cats on Friday. Johany Jutras / Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license

To watch a free live stream of the Week Nine CFL clash pitting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, football fans can watch the Tiger-Cats vs. Blue Bombers showdown at no charge.

Fans in Canada will need to register for a TSN subscription to watch a live stream of the Hamilton vs. Winnipeg matchup. In the United Kingdom, the CFL game will live stream via BT Sport. Viewers in other countries outside of Canada, the United States, and U.K. may purchase a live stream of Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers from the CFL streaming service, which also offers international subscription packages for the 2018 Canadian Football League season.