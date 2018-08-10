Wilmer Valderrama Not Looking To Get Back Together With Ex Demi Lovato Following Overdose, Wants Her ‘Healthy’

Some fans are under the impression that Wilmer Valderrama is looking to get back together with Demi Lovato following her overdose.

Since being rushed to the hospital following a drug overdose on July 23 at her Hollywood Hills home, Demi Lovato has been released and entered rehab. One of the main people who has been by Lovato’s side throughout this entire time is her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, and although the two are still very close, Valderrama is not looking to marry much less get back together with his ex as reported by Hollywood Life.

The That ’70s Show actor and the “Sober” singer dated for six years before calling it quits in 2016, and despite the fact that they are no longer together, the two still share a strong bond, which was evident when Valderrama, 38, rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles to be with Lovato, 25, when he learned the news of her apparent overdose.

Since reconnecting there have been some rumors that Valderrama is not just interested in rekindling his romance with the “Confident” singer, but he’s looking to marry her. However, a source is attempting to set the record straight by stating that the rumor is simply that and nothing more.

“Marriage with Demi at one point in Wilmer’s life was something that was talked about while they were dating. Wilmer has been broken up with Demi for a while, and even though she is going through a tough time, it’s not giving him thoughts on getting back together with her or to marry her,” the source said.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the NCIS actor does plan on continuing to be there for the “Give Your Heart A Break” singer while she undergoes treatment in rehab, and although he’s still reportedly very much “in love with her” as she is with him, Valderrama understands that right now is “not the time” for the two to even think about the possibility of giving their relationship another shot.

“Wilmer wants Demi to be healthy. He wants his friend to live a successful and healthy life. A relationship further than that is not something Wilmer is interested in pursuing right now. It’s just not the time to think about anything like that. The matter of Demi getting better and on the right path is everything that is on Wilmer’s mind. Not romance.”

Lovato has since spoken out via her Instagram about the terrifying experience and thanked her family and fans for all their continued support, vowing to “keep fighting” to get her life back together.

Fans shouldn’t rule the possibility of the two of them getting back together in the future once Lovato has completed her time at rehab and has gotten back on track with her sobriety. The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer’s family is reportedly very grateful to Valderrama for choosing to remain by her side as they believe he is a “positive influence” in her life.

Lovato herself has credited Valderrama for playing a huge role in helping her get sober the first time around and fans can no doubt expect that this will be the case for the second time.