The Three Hottest Bollywood Actresses Under The Age Of 35

With the rise of streaming services bringing viewers more international options when selecting movies to watch, it’s no wonder that Bollywood films have been steadily increasing in popularity around the world. To add to that, many Bollywood actresses are trying their luck with acting ventures in the U.K. and U.S. and vice-versa, and the world of cinema is becoming smaller and more blended. When it comes to Bollywood actresses, the highest earning spots are generally held by women under the age of 35 and have on a few occasions eclipsed the salary of their leading male counterparts.

When you consider that each year, Bollywood puts out over 400 movies that they certify, making it the world’s largest film industry, beating even Hollywood according to World Blaze, the top leading ladies not only have a lot of available work but a great variety of roles they can choose from. With female-centric Bollywood films becoming popular and profitable over the last decade, the women who have been dominating the era are young, often heavily involved in humanitarian projects, and more politically outspoken than their predecessors. They have started to attract attention that is more reminiscent of what female actresses have in western nations where fame is almost synonymous with royalty in some regards. This new generation of actresses is more connected to their fans, effectively using social media, such as Instagram, to build their brand and spread their ideas.

???? by @alisonelazar A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on May 29, 2018 at 3:22am PDT

At 32, Lisa Haydon is already an accomplished actress, model, and clothing designer. The mother of one has been married for two years according to her IMDB profile, with only 12 acting credits to her name, but plenty of awards and nominations for her efforts. Since the birth of her child, she has taken some time off from acting, but the sabbatical has not hurt her popularity or made her any less in-demand with producers who are rumored to have projects lined up for her return according to Times of India.

Dear spring…where are you? ???? A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 9, 2018 at 11:07am PDT

Priyanka Chopra has been busy working in Bollywood and Hollywood, while starring in the U.S. drama series Quantico according to the Inquisitr. At 34, the former Miss World Pageant winner is one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood, and if the rumors are correct, she just officially got engaged to singer Nick Jonas. Her acting has earned her about a dozen awards both in India and the U.S.

The former Miss India International title holder, Esha Gupta has made the most of her 32 years on the planet. The model turned actress has appeared in Rustom, Jannat 2, Raaz 3 and Chakkravyuh, with a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for Jannat 2. While she has been romantically linked to several prominent men over the years, including cricketer Handrik Pandya, she has consistently asked the press to offer her some privacy in her life off-screen, and does not answer questions regarding who she is or is not dating.