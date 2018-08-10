Kanye West Jokes That Donald Trump ‘Is A Player’ On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Kanye West and Jimmy Kimmel are at it again!

Kanye West made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show last night where he dished on the wide range of topics, including politics. West, who is a supporter of President Donald Trump unlike Kimmel, spoke about the time that his wife, Kim Kardashian West, met the President.

People shares that Kardashian met with the President back in May in order to try and free a 62-year-old great-grandmother who was incarcerated for more than 22 years on non-violent drug charges. Eventually, Alice Marie Johnson was granted clemency all because Kim intervened on her behalf. Kanye gushed over how proud he was of his wife.

“She’s super passionate about it and it was amazing for her to see that dream come true.”

But in true Jimmy Kimmel form, the late night show host asked Kanye if he was ever worried that his wife and Donald Trump were left alone together in a room. And Kanye’s answer surprised many.

“He is a player,” West said as the audience cheered.

And West also didn’t shy away from voicing his support of President Donald Trump, even telling Kimmel that he would not be bullied or pressured into standing behind a particular political candidate.

“You know, it’s funny, in this world that we live in there’s two main motivating forces. I tweet about it all the time: love and fear. you can’t explain love,” West explained.

West then went on to explain the Kimmel that one of his cousins is locked up in jail for murder charges. He told the host that he still loves his cousin, even though he knew what he did was wrong. He then compared that to his pick for President, saying that everyone has “tried to pick” his presidential candidate for him and doesn’t like it.

“And they told me every time I said I liked Trump I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over, I’d get kicked out of the black community because blacks are only supposed to have a monolithic thought, we can only be Democrats.”

Here's Kanye West's full interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live https://t.co/LjELgoMfUu pic.twitter.com/IDOxV7b7bA — 2DOPEBOYZ (@2DopeBoyz) August 10, 2018

At one point in the conversation, the Inquisitr shared that things got a little awkward between Kimmel and West. As West explained to Kimmel and the audience that so many people go after the President and tried to convey that love is love and maybe we should diffuse all the negativity around Trump, Kimmel didn’t really like that answer, reminding West that the President is separating families.

“… In literal terms, there are families being torn apart at the border of this country,” Kimmel said.

“There are literally families being torn apart as a result of what this president is doing, and I think that we cannot forget that whether we like his personality or not, his actions are really what matter. I mean, you’ve so famously and so powerfully said George [W.] Bush doesn’t care about black people. It makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does — or any people at all?”

West sat silently with his arms crossed until there was a commercial break.