Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Faces Three Years In Prison For Allegedly Posting Explicit Video Of 13-Year-Old

Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing up to three years in prison for an explicit video of a 13-year-old he posted in 2015, according to a report by The Daily Mail. The rapper appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court on August 9 after breaking the terms of his probation by getting arrested twice since his last court appearance.

“He has violated his plea agreement,” Assistant District Attorney Sara Weiss told Manhattan Supreme Court, according to The Daily Mail. “The defendant should be sentenced to a state prison sentence of one to three years.”

Page Six reported that Weiss argued that Tekashi’s youthful offender status should also be pulled because of his “crime against a child, his arrests on new charges, and his continued use of social media to promote a culture of violence and glorify gang activity.”

She added, “He has not only become a successful recording artist but is also now a self-admitted member of a violent gang called the 9 Trey Bloods.” The rapper uses his official Instagram to flash guns and brag about his gang connections to his 9 million followers, the papers allege.

“Defendant’s behavior undermines any argument that the interests of justice are served by relieving him from the onus of a criminal record,” Weiss said, as reported by Page Six.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is known for his rainbow-colored hair and extensive facial tattoos.

He was arrested on Wednesday at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York after returning from the European leg of his tour. Tekashi was arrested after missing a court date regarding a charge of choking a 16-year-old at the Galleria Mall in Houston back in January.

The rapper was then arrested in May of this year in Brooklyn, New York for driving without a license and assault of a cop as well as obstruction of governmental administration, according to The Daily Mail.

During his court appearance, Tekashi ditched proper courtroom attire for a yellow Adidas tracksuit. Tekashi was in court after he pled guilty to one count of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance.

The Daily Mail reported that a 13-year-old girl was seen “engaging in oral intercourse” with Taquan Anderson, who was also charged in the crime.

Tekashi reportedly stood behind the then-minor and her and made thrusting motions towards her with his pelvis. In another video presented in the charge, the same girl was seen sitting naked on Tekashi’s lap while Anderson groped her breasts.

His plea deal required the rapper to obtain his GED and not commit another crime for two years. If he complies with the court’s request, Tekashi would be given probation for three years and not have to register as a sex offender.