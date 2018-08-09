Technically she will be 'Queen Consort.'

Though it might be some time before it becomes an issue, many have wondered how Kate Middleton’s title will change with succession. Prince Charles is next in line to the British throne (and short of dying first, he will be the next King of England when Queen Elizabeth passes on or can no longer serve as monarch), but Prince William is second in line, and it’s possible that when Prince William is next in line, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will become Princess Catherine.

Town & Country says that after Prince William becomes King of England, Kate Middleton will then be Queen consort, but will be known as Queen Catherine. But as evident with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the transition is not the same if the monarch is a woman.

When Prince William is crowned king, Duchess Kate will be crowned Queen consort.

“Unless decided otherwise, a Queen consort is crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony.”

But when Queen Elizabeth was crowned, Prince Philip had no coronation.

“If the new Sovereign is a Queen, her consort is not crowned or anointed at the coronation ceremony.”

Royal experts like Marlene Koenig say to blame the patriarchy.

The most recent Queen consort was Queen Elizabeth, the mother of Queen Elizabeth II. When the current Queen Elizabeth was crowned, her mother transitioned from Queen consort to Queen Mother. So Kate Middleton can look forward to being Queen Mother Catherine when Prince George becomes King George if she is still alive.

“When [Prince] George is King (if Catherine is still alive), she can choose to be styled as HM Queen Catherine, the Queen Mother.”

Kate Middleton will certainly be a Queen consort for a new generation as she is a lot closer to being “every mom” than any queen before her. Middleton has been photographed in casual “play clothes” running around with Prince George and Princess Charlotte who seem to love a day in the country.

Middleton has been quoted as saying that those days are her favorite days, dressed down and hanging out with her children and husband as a family. Duchess Catherine has been called relatable as she is seen tending to her children, and sometimes in an outfit she has worn in public before (gasp!).