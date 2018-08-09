Kim Kardashian Posts Photo Of Sisters Goofing Around Before Kylie’s Bday Party

The sisters are celebrating a day before Kylie's 21st birthday on August 10.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Thursday to share a photo of her and her sisters goofing around before heading out to celebrate sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday a day early. The snap shows the sisters in a line climbing on each other with Kim and Khloe at either end. Kim is sticking her tongue out while Khloe seems amused but less interested as she looks at her phone. The picture is captioned with “Sisters about to turn up tonight for Ky’s birthday!!!! *Don’t worry Kourtney included.” Kylie’s birthday is August 10.

As reported earlier by Inquisitr, Jenner’s milestone birthday seems to have put her in a nostalgic frame of mind as the cosmetics mogul shared images of herself when she was much younger. Included in those photos were some of her bowling with some help from her parent, Caitlyn Jenner. She also launched a limited edition collection Monday, that she’s calling simply Kylie Cosmetics Birthday Collection. She shared photos of the collection that includes everything from lipstick to eye-shadow to highlighter, and pretty much any other cosmetic you can think of to Instagram earlier this week. The photos were playful with confetti and balloons for a birthday theme as well as skimpily clad models.

Times have been good for both Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott lately. Scott released a new album titled Astroworld on August 3, and a video for the single “Stop Trying to Be God” followed three days later. Kylie stars in the video covered in gold paint. It includes several biblical references including Jenner’s appearance at the end of the video that shows her holding a lamb and mouthing the title of the song. Soon after the video dropped, Travis posted an image of 6-month-old Stormi that he fathered with Kylie.

Kylie showed her support of Travis on Instagram with a photo of herself wearing an Astroworld t-shirt with the caption, “You didn’t have to go this hard baby. Astroworld just dropped and it’s the craziest ride of my life.” Multiple photos and videos of the couple on the night of the album’s release made their way around the internet. They cuddled, kissed, danced, and just looked all around happy and in love.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been dating since 2017. Prior to Scott, she dated hip-hop artist Tyga from 2013 to 2017. Kylie was recently featured on the cover of Forbes who estimated her net worth at $900 million and said she is on her way to becoming the youngest “self-made” billionaire in history.