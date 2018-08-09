‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, August 10: Cane Makes Plans To Take Lily On The Run!

Cane will not allow Lily to spend decades in prison.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, August 10, prove that desperate times call for desperate measures in Genoa City. Cane tries to save his family, Summer pulls out all the stops in her seduction game, and Ashley will stop at nothing to see Billy fail.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) is determined to do whatever it takes to protect his family, according to She Knows Soaps. He tries to appeal to Devon (Bryton James). Sure, he’s mad at Lily (Christel Khalil), but what about the children? Surely Devon wouldn’t want his niece and nephews to grow up without Lily. Unfortunately, that’s precisely what Devon wants to see happen. Lily ran the red light, and now she needs to pay. In fact, he plans to ask the judge to give Lily the maximum sentence, which is 20 years.

When Cane realizes Devon will be of no help, he takes matters into his own hand and arranges for one-way tickets to Australia for his family of five. He’s not going to let Lily sit in jail for decades over the accident, and he thinks fleeing the country is the way to go. Lily, however, may not be so willing to fly away from all her troubles. After all, she still has Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Devon to consider. Plus, her guilt over Hilary’s death is eating her up inside.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) is challenged by Kyle (Michael Mealor) after her little plan to throw her mom and Jack (Peter Bergman) together while she tried to seduce Billy (Jason Thompson) failed. Kyle does not believe that Summer will ever get Billy into bed. In fact, he is so sure that she’ll fail, Kyle even places a little bet with his former lover.

If by the end of the summer, Summer manages to sleep with Billy, then Summer wins Kyle’s sportscar. However, if she fails at her risky game of seduction, Kyle gets Summer for himself. Really, what could possibly go wrong with a bet like this?

Finally, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) tests Jack’s (Peter Bergman) loyalty. She is livid about Billy’s “Jabotique” plans, and it looks like Ashley will stop at nothing to get the new stores to fail before they even start. With that goal in mind, Ashley pressures Jack to get Dark Horse to buy out the leasing company that Jabot is planning to use to lease the stores.

If he’s successful, then Ashley wants Jack to cancel Jabot’s leases on the new “Jabotique” stores to keep Billy from being able to open 30 of them by Christmas this year. It’s a risky game to play, and it could end up seriously backfiring and hurting the family business in the end.

