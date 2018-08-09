WWE News: Future Brock Lesnar ‘Raw’ Appearance Revealed And It May Be A ‘SummerSlam’ Spoiler

Some fans are outraged, as this wouldn’t be the first time that a social media post by the Barclays Center spoiled the ‘SummerSlam’ main event.

SummerSlam is under two weeks away, and Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. Over the last three years, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have faced each other three times in one-on-one matches for the WWE title; at WrestleMania 31, the two squared off for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Seth Rollins ended up cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to win the title. Then Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns in the main event at WrestleMania 34 to retain the WWE Universal Championship. Just three weeks later, the “The Beast Incarnate” once again beat “The Big Dog” at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Because Roman has never won a one-on-one match against Brock, many fans are expecting Reigns to finally go over on Lesnar to win the title at SummerSlam on August 19. Though it certainly looks like the WWE is booking in that direction, that may not be the case.

Warning: The information below may contain a SummerSlam spoiler.

The WWE loves to surprise their fans and throw them for a loop, and this type of booking is necessary in the very scripted world of sports entertainment to help keep fans on their toes. Many pundits are speculating that “The Beast Incarnate” will go over at SummerSlam, WWE’s second biggest pay-per-view of the year. Not only would this be a surprise to many fans, but it could cause many casual viewers to tune in the next night on Raw, boosting the show’s ratings. As reported by Forbes, a recent tweet from the Barclays Center’s official Twitter account supports the theory that Brock Lesnar will walk away from SummerSlam the victor and still the WWE Universal champion.

While the tweet was released on July 16, it seems more relevant now than ever with SummerSlam upon us. Some fans are angered over the tweet from the Barclays Center, and the arena’s Twitter account posted a similar SummerSlam spoiler just one year ago. In 2017, Paul Heyman stated that if Lesnar didn’t win at SummerSlam that he would leave the WWE, and before the event, the Barclays Center tweeted that Brock would be on the Raw following the pay-per-view, as Bleacher Report documented.

This recent tweet from the Barclays Center may indeed be another SummerSlam spoiler. Though it could happen, it doesn’t make much sense for “The Beast Incarnate” to appear on the Raw following SummerSlam if he loses the championship, and the WWE may want to keep the belt on him for a bit longer.

Ever since Brock Lesnar re-signed with the WWE, various rumors have circulated as to the length of his contract. It was first rumored that the former UFC champion signed a new multi-year deal that would also allow him to compete in the UFC. Then it was rumored that he only signed a deal that would last through August of 2018. The contract details have never been released by Lesnar, Paul Heyman, or the WWE, so any publication stating that they know the details of Brock’s contract are just guessing or speculating on rumors.

It’s very possible that “The Beast Incarnate” will remain with the WWE for quite some time. As the Inquisitr reported, it seems likely that Brock Lesnar will be fighting Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship early next year, and it behooves both Dana White and Vince McMahon if Lesnar is still with the WWE for that event. The two companies did a cross-promotional event in the past centered on Brock Lesnar, and they both benefited from that exposure. Moreover, Brock Lesnar competing in the UFC as the Universal champion seems like something that Vince McMahon would love. It would also be a history-making event, and the WWE loves to make history.

We will know in less than two weeks if “The Beast Incarnate” is still the Universal champion. Of course, he could end up losing at SummerSlam and still appear the next night on Raw, but that doesn’t seem as likely. The former UFC champion could also end up dropping the Universal title on that Raw, though he has never wrestled on the USA Network show ever since his initial return in 2012. So far, it looks like there is a great chance that Brock Lesnar will be victorious at SummerSlam, and his appearance on the following Raw will be as the WWE Universal champion.