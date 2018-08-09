‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 9: Bill Warns Liam About Hating Him, Zoe’s Empty Bed

New 'B&B' spoilers state that Liam tells Bill that he will be a better father than he was to him.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 9 promise that Liam (Scott Clifton) has not finished giving his father a piece of his mind. It seems as if Liam has a lot on his mind, and now that he is at Bill’s (Don Diamont) house, he plans on telling him exactly what he thinks of him. Zoe (Kiara Barnes) still has feelings for Xander (Adain Bradley) and makes a move on her ex-boyfriend, according to the Bold and the Beautiful preview video.

“I promise you I’ll be a better father to my children than you’ve been to Wyatt and me.”

When Liam heard that Bill was going to marry Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), one of the key things which irritated him was that his father was going to play dad to Kelly. He did not want Bill or his influence near his daughter. Liam already set the record straight yesterday and told Bill that Steffy was off limits and that he was to find someone younger. But it seems that he also wants to tell his father that he will be a better father to his children than Bill was to Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and himself, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Bill’s hoping for another chance with Liam. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/9LEkLhIYRc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 8, 2018

Although Bill often said that he was a family man, he never bypassed an opportunity to manipulate his sons or play them off against each other. Often, Wyatt and Liam harbored resentment towards each other because of their father’s biased actions. Their relationship has only recently mended. Therefore, it stands to reason that Liam tells his father that he can be a better father. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill will have a warning of his own for Liam.

Ever think you would see Liam back at Bill’s house? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/O5E6FxemFj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 8, 2018

“Don’t hate me the way I hated my father. You’ll turn out like me.”

It seems as if Bill has a similar relationship with his own father. Bill tells Liam that he shouldn’t hate him because he will end up perpetuating the same mistakes if he harbors resentment towards him. Is there a Bill and father storyline coming up, and will that offer some insight into Dollar Bill’s psyche?

“This bed’s gonna feel so empty without you.”

Zoe never misses an opportunity to try and get closer to Xander. Now that Emma (Nia Sioux) inadvertently let slip how innocent their relationship was, due to the fact that they had already shared a kiss, Zoe has a lot more ammunition at her disposal. She will subtly remind Xander of how much they shared physically by telling him that the bed feels empty without him. Xander will need to keep his wits about him as the British siren makes her move. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.