Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Neon Bra, See-Through Top On Girls Night Out With Pal Larsa Pippen

Kourtney Kardashian is already living that single life following her split from boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Last night, the mother of three enjoyed a girl’s night out with Larsa Pippen, the wife of former Chicago Bull star Scottie Pippen. The Daily Mail shared photos of the ladies’ outing at Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills last night. Both women looked dressed to impress with Kourtney strutting her stuff in a sexy neon bra with a see-through white tank top over it. Both the bra and the tank top were very revealing, leaving little to the imagination.

On the bottom, the 39-year-old donned a pair of high-waisted black leather pants as well as a pair of yellow neon shoes to match her bra. The reality star wore he short, dark locks down as she clutched a small black Louis Vuitton purse. For this outing, Kourt kept it casual, wearing very subtle makeup for her girl’s date.

Pippen also looked dressed to impress in a black tank top with a low neckline that shows off her assets. The friend of the Kardashian sported a high waisted pair of short blue leopard print shorts as well as a pair of strappy black heels. To complete her look, Larsa sported a Prada fanny pack across her waist as she wore her long, brown locks down and straight.

It appeared as though Kardashian was celebrating a much-needed girls night out following her split from model Younes Bendjima. According to the Inquisitr, Kourtney hired a private investigator to follow Younes Bendjima in order to catch him cheating. The couple’s split was confirmed this past Tuesday after Kourtney found evidence that Bendjima was not being faithful to her.

And now that she has seen his true colors, Kardashian reportedly “feels like an idiot” and is upset that she wasted two years of her life dating Younes only for things to end the way that they did.

“In the end he was running around on her and she knew it, but he kept denying it,” an insider shared.

“She is done now. He tried to contact her and explain that him and Jordan are just friends, but she was not having any of it. He has even tried to reach out to her sisters, but they already blocked him.”

The insider also shared that the Kardashian family is now doing everything in their power to make sure that Younes is blacklisted and never gets work as a model again.

The takeaway? Don’t mess with the Kardashian women.