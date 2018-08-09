‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Reveals Wedding Details, Names Leah Remini, Kym Johnson Herjavec As Bridesmaids

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer will marry actor Matthew Lawrence next year.

Cheryl Burke’s wedding plans are in full swing. The Dancing with the Stars: Juniors pro dancer recently dished to E!’s Daily Pop that she and fiancé Matthew Lawrence are eyeing an August 2019 wedding date.

Burke, who got engaged to Lawrence in May after they rekindled their romance a decade after first dating, revealed that she initially wanted a destination wedding, but family members talked her out of it.

“We wanted a destination wedding, but then we got the family members in our ear, like, ‘How dare you? That’s so selfish!’ You know how it is.”

The pro dancer also revealed that at least two members of the Dancing with the Stars family will definitely be in her wedding.

“There’s two for sure. Leah Remini is a great friend of mine. And Kym Johnson, she just threw the engagement party together for us. We’ve been really good friends for about 12 years…since we started the show!”

Leah Remini competed on Dancing with the Stars Season 17 in 2013, where she was partnered with Tony Dovolani, while pro dancer Kym Johnson competed on 15 seasons of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, taking home two mirrorball trophies (with Donny Osmond in Season 9 and Hines Ward in Season 12). Johnson married her DWTS Season 20 partner, Shark Tank businessman Robert Herjavec, in 2016.

Burke, who met Matthew Lawerence after his brother, actor Joey Lawrence, competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2006, joked about the traditional bride and groom first dance, saying she won’t try to teach her fiancé any dance moves before their big day.

“I just don’t know about this first dance thing, Either it’s going to be super casual or else I’m gonna make him not want to marry me if I teach him how to dance. I’m telling you maybe it’s best if we don’t tango together, but maybe we will do something fun, I have no idea.”

Cheryl Burke announced her engagement to Matthew Lawrence on her birthday, May 3. The pro dancer posted the happy news to Instagram with a photo of the lovebirds smiling as she flashed a gorgeous diamond ring.

“OMG! So far so good for 34!” Burke captioned the pic.

Matthew Lawrence proposed to Cheryl Burke with the same diamond that the pro dancer’s late father, Steve Burke, gave to her mother years ago. The 38-year-old actor enlisted the help of his mom, Donna, Cheryl’s mother, Sherri, and XIV Karats to have the special stone reset with additional diamonds, according to Us Weekly.

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors premieres Oct. 7 on ABC.