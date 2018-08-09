Emily Ratajkowski Shares Pic Of Extra-Plump Posterior – Immediately Sparks Speculation, Controversy

Emily Ratajkowski seductively hugs a bathroom mirror in Paris in the image, and the mirror would probably say merci if it could.

There’s a new point of interest in Paris nestled between the Louvre and the Notre Dame cathedral: Emily Ratajkowski! And, you don’t need to travel to the City of Love to view the 27-year-old model, either, because she just uploaded the smoking hot image she took from a Paris bathroom to her emrata Instagram account, according to the Daily Mail.

The Inamorata Swim designer and model is shown posing with feminine grace against a bathroom mirror in the photo which has already garnered more than a million likes from her followers. For the photo, Emily Ratajkowski wore an olive-green dress that clung to every one of her voluptuous curves.

The mirror reflection provided a sizzling vision of her perky posterior that seemed to be plumper than usual. The extra oomph to her derriere might just be a trick of the mirror, but fans quickly shut down speculation that she photoshopped her famous booty.

“Someone photoshop the mirror @emrata so shes the good gemini twin…we gemini are two faced that way,” wrote kok_jr.

The statement earned an epic clap back from matisonnnnnn.

“She didnt photoshop her butt shes literally arching her back and sticking it out.”

♊️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 8, 2018 at 3:54pm PDT

So her butt is just that way, thank you very much!

It’s obvious from comments that fans like emrata just as natural as possible, or “aussi naturel que possible” as they say in Paris.

The actress and model often takes to Instagram to hawk her Inamorata Swim brand of one-piece swimsuits and sultry barely-there v-kinis. And, in a testament to her own personal bodaciousness, the pieces she shares often sell out immediately after she posts them, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Emily Ratakowski is a vision in these sizzling polka-dotted pieces below, and she teams the ensembles with impeccable bronze skin, a snakeskin purse, dangling earrings, and her trademark chestnut, flowing locks.

⚪️⚪️⚪️ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 30, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

???????????????????????????????? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 1, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

The sultry model who pranced scantily clothed through the “Blurred Lines” video can act, too, and has appeared in the movies I Feel Pretty and In Darkness, among others. Emily currently has another film in the works, and the beautiful starlet will play the character of Cassie in the flick Welcome Home.

Back on April 8, Emily Ratajkowski accepted the award for the Model of the Year from the Daily Front Row and probably feels at home in Paris, having walked the runways there before. For instance, she walked the Paris runway during Paris Fashion Week. Here are a few shots of Emily modeling hot couture on the catwalk for your enjoyment.