Is Bethenny Frankel On The Verge Of Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Cast?

Bethenny Frankel 'plays dirty,' a source tells 'Radar Online.'

Has Bethenny Frankel seen the last of her days on The Real Housewives of New York City?

According to an August 9 report from Radar Online, a source is claiming Frankel’s days on the show “are numbered” and she may be at risk of being fired after making claims that Carole Radziwill lied about her own exit from the show weeks ago.

“Bethenny plays dirty. She is in jeopardy of being fired. People don’t like her and it’s all about your likeability,” an insider said.

Tinsley Mortimer, Ramona Singer, and Dorinda Medley “don’t like her,” the source continued.

Frankel has faced tons of backlash in recent weeks after taking to her Twitter page and claiming that Radziwill didn’t leave on her own terms as she claimed. Instead, Frankel said, Radziwill was fired — and it was no fault of hers.

Despite Frankel’s mean messages about her former friend, the Radar Online insider said Radziwill simply wanted to leave the show to pursue another project that is better suited for her. As the insider explained, Radziwill is currently in talks for a show of her own that will involve her background in journalism in some way.

“It’s just the culture of the show — there is no catfight,” the source explained. “It got so toxic. There’s one woman in rehab; one who can’t control her temper. Carole doesn’t fit into that.”

According to the report, Bethenny Frankel became upset that Carole Radziwill left her role on the show because she had allegedly planned to smear her. So, rather than allow her to exit with dignity as Radziwill had seemingly hoped, Frankel proceeded to proclaim that she was fired and also took a dig at her on Instagram when she shared a photo of her posing in a bikini and told her fans and followers that Radziwill’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, had taken it.

“Carole has morals and values and she realized how much the show has gone in a dark direction– and some of that is where Bethenny takes the show. And she was sick of it,” the insider added.

In addition to her alleged tension with her co-stars, Frankel is allegedly on the outs with those working behind the scenes on The Real Housewives of New York City due to her diva behavior. As fans may have noticed, the show’s longtime star shocked fans earlier this year when she skipped the premiere party for Season 10.