Kim Kardashian Looks Vibrant In Neon Green Outfit During Day Out With Newly Single Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian looked bold as she stepped out in a bright neon outfit for an outing with her newly single sister, Kourtney Kardashian, on Tuesday.

According to an August 8 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian stepped out for a trip to the Westfield Mall in Century City on Tuesday.

Kim wore a bright neon green mini skirt with a lighter neon green tank top. She also donned nude snakeskin heels and carried a glittered, golden clutch purse that was shaped like an old cellphone. Kim topped off her look with a ring on her finger and a bright pair of sunglasses. She wore her long, waist-length hair parted down the middle and in loose waves for the mall trip.

Kim Kardashian was certainly the center of attention as she showed off her toned legs and thin frame during the outing with her sister, who wore a long, dark grey maxi skirt, with a light grey tank top and clear heels. Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, was also in tow with the women and donned a black short-sleeved T-shirt on top of a black leather skort (skirt and shorts combo) along with black sneakers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian was one of the first people to be there for Kourtney Kardashian after her split with boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kim rushed to Kourtney’s side during the breakup drama, and that despite their recent fighting, Kim has been a “shoulder to cry on” for her big sister.

“Kim has been a shoulder to cry on for Kourtney during this difficult split with Younes, After the pictures of Younes and Jordan [Ozuna] came out, Kim has been supporting Kourtney and boosting her up,” an insider told the outlet.

“Family over everything. As dirty as these girls can fight, when the chips are down they always have each other’s backs and this is no different. That’s the silver lining — This nasty split with Younes has totally pushed Kourtney back into the fold with her sisters and put any feuding to rest,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has also allegedly been helping Kourtney Kardashian during the tough time. Rumors are flying that Younes Bendjima may have cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, and Khloe knows all about how that feels.

Back in April, Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating on her only days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. The couple have been taking heat for the cheating scandal ever since.