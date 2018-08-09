Kourtney Kardashian Hired Private Investigator To Catch Younes Bendjima Cheating, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly hired a private investigator to follow her former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, in order to catch him cheating.

According to an August 8 report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split was revealed on Tuesday, and the pair called it quits after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly busted him cheating.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian “feels like an idiot” after her split with Bendjima, and believes that she has “wasted two years of her life” on Younes. “In the end he was running around on her and she knew it, but he kept denying it,” the insider added, claiming Kourt hired a detective to figure it all out.

The sources go on to say that eventually Kourtney Kardashian found out that Younes Bendjima was “running around on her,” and even though she “knew it,” she continued “denying it,” until she couldn’t deny it any longer.

Kardashian’s suspicions reportedly started back in April, the same month that Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Kourtney’s sister, Khloe Kardashian. Younes was allegedly seen with a mystery woman, and later she found out that he had been cheating on her.

After Kourtney and Younes’ breakup was announced online, Bendjima was photographed showing off some PDA with former Hooters waitress Jordan Ozuna, who has previously been linked to Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, Tyga.

“[Kourtney] is done now. [Younes] tried to contact her and explain that him and Jordan are just friends, but she was not having any of it. He has even tried to reach out to her sisters, but they already blocked him,” the insider claimed.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family are so mad at Younes Bendjima for hurting her that they are reportedly set to make sure that they are ready to go to great lengths to make sure he won’t be allowed in the Hollywood scene any longer, which includes his modeling career. The family has connections to many important people and designers, and it seems that they really could hurt Younes’ career if they were so inclined.

“Kourtney and her family are going to make sure that Younes is blacklisted from everything and that he does not get any work as a model again,” the source stated.

Meanwhile, fans can’t help but wonder if Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s split will lead her right back into the arms of Scott Disick, whom she shares three children with, Mason, 8; Penelope, 6; and Reign, 3.