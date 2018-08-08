‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday, August 9: Summer Kisses Billy And Jack Kisses Phyllis!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 9, bring some surprising kisses in Genoa City.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is out of patience with Billy (Jason Thompson) and his gambling ways. First, he gambled with cards, but now Phyllis thinks his secret project creating “Jabotique” and opening 30 of them in cities across the country by Christmas is an incredibly risky business move for Jabot, which is just another form of gambling for Billy.

Plus, Phyllis doesn’t appreciate how Billy put her in the middle with Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Fenmore’s. If people buy from “Jabotique” stores, it takes sales away from Fenmore’s. She’s fed up with the secretiveness and all the risks he’s taking. Despite their woes, they still seem to be making a go of it with their relationship.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) thinks she’s on track to achieve her goal of tearing Billy and Phyllis apart and having Billy for herself. She’s confident that Jack (Peter Bergman) was the one who stayed the night at her mother’s during Phyllis and Billy’s fight. With that in mind, she devises a plan to set up Phyllis. Summer enlists Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) help with enacting her idea, and Kyle agrees because he hopes to see the whole thing blow up in Summer’s face. Kyle doesn’t believe at all that Jack’s the man in Phyllis’s one night stand.

Summer sets up a camera at home and then convinces Jack to go see her mom because Phyllis is frustrated with Billy’s moves at Jabot. According to Summer, Jack and Phyllis belong together, and she pushes him to save her mom from Billy once and for all. Poor Jack has no idea that Summer has an ulterior motive of actually seducing Billy for herself and blowing up her relationship with Phyllis.

Because of Summer’s encouragement, Jack makes a daring move with Phyllis. He goes over to her apartment and commiserates with her about Billy putting her in the middle between Jabot and Fenmore’s, or, more importantly, between Lauren and Billy. There’s no way Billy should put Phyllis in a position to choose between her loyalty to her friend and her boyfriend, but somehow Billy doesn’t see that.

Older and wiser, Jack does see that, and there’s no way he’d ever do that. He shocks Phyllis by attempting to move in for a kiss, but she pulls away. Ultimately, Phyllis still loves Billy and isn’t prepared to mess that up just yet.

