Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Smiling During First Outing After Younes Bendjima Split

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out for the first time following her split with Younes Bendjima on Tuesday as she and sister Kim Kardashian hit the mall.

According to an August 8 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian were spotted looking stylish along with Kourt’s daughter, Penelope, as they spent some time at the Westfield Mall in Century City on Tuesday.

Kourtney was all smiles as she donned a form-fitting dark grey maxi skirt and a light grey tank top. She also wore clear heels and styled her shoulder-length hair straight and parted down the middle. Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, wore a black short-sleeved top, leather shorts with a skirt on top, and black sneakers. The little girl’s long hair was parted down the middle like her mother’s and worn in loose waves.

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out on the same day that news of her breakup with Younes Bendjima hit the internet. Kourtney was the one to pull the plug on the relationship with her much younger model boyfriend after spending much of the summer together, both during a three-week vacation to Italy and in L.A. They were last seen together in Calabasas just last week.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 30, 2018 at 3:12pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s relationship simply wasn’t working anymore. Sources tell Us Weekly that there was no drama between the couple when they split, but that their relationship simply “ran its course.”

“Younes is working and busy and Kourtney is busy with her three children. She ended it because it just wasn’t working anymore. There wasn’t any dramatic moment,” an insider revealed.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly been leaning on her sister, Kim Kardashian, during the breakup. “Kim has been a shoulder to cry on for Kourtney during this difficult split with Younes, After the pictures of Younes and Jordan [Ozuna] came out, Kim has been supporting Kourtney and boosting her up,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Khloe Kardashian is said to also be helping out Kourtney during the tough time, and the sisters are putting aside any differences they may have with one another in order to rally around Kourtney and help her get through the breakup, much like they did when she ended her rocky romance with Scott Disick, whom she shares three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s journey when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!