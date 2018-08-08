Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She Wants To Play A Marvel Villain

Speaking out about her near role as Superman in the 70s, Jenner expresses her desire to play a role in Marvel films.

Transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner recently revealed that she wishes to make her dream of portraying the role of a Marvel villain come true, reports Movie Web. Since 2015, Caitlyn Jenner has been a highly recognizable name in Hollywood, following her transition. She hopes to boost her frame even more so by slipping into the role of a Marvel movie villain, as she expressed to reporters during an interview.

She spoke with Variety recently, where she elaborated on her aspirations, saying her deep voice could really benefit a certain role. Hela from Thor: Ragnarok would be the perfect fit, believes Movie Web.

“In a Marvel movie, I want to play the baddest-ass lady you’ve ever seen in your life. They got the wicked queen or the wicked lady. Just do the makeup and the outfit. And I got the deep voice.”

While Caitlyn Jenner may not be a first pick for many, there are plenty of those who believe she could do a villainess vibe to suit Marvel Studios. Especially given their upcoming changes to the studio, the acquisition of the X-Men and Fantastic Four opening up some new roles that Caitlyn could potentially be considered for.

During her interview with journalists, Jenner expressed that playing a Marvel movie villain would certainly not be far-fetched, as she was one approached for a superhero role during the 70s. Apparently, before Christopher Reeve was cast as Superman, Caitlyn Jenner reminisced about her own audition and how at the time having been considered for the leading role. She also told reporters about her reaction when upon learning about not getting the part.

“And then four months later [after winning a gold medal at the 1976 Olympics] they call up: ‘Would you be interested in a screen test for Superman?’…It was just too much for me. I would have gone down as the most macho guy in the world, and that’s not me. It’s not even close to me.”

While Marvel having a history of making safer casting decisions in order to please certain demographics, it may be questionable as to whether they might ever cast Caitlyn Jenner into a villainess. An example of Marvel’s casting would be that of Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One for Doctor Strange rather than pulling in an Asian actor so that the movie could be distributed in China. Movie Web speculates the possibility of a boycott if Jenner were to be cast, saying that the risk alone could pull Disney and Marvel back in fear of polarizing their audience, citing the firing of James Gunn as an example of this.