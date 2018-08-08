Maci Bookout Wants A Healthy Baby After 2017 Miscarriage, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Is Maci Bookout pregnant with her fourth child?

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney are rumored to be expecting a child and while they haven’t confirmed any such news, a new report has suggested that they are looking forward to welcoming a healthy baby boy or girl after suffering a devastating miscarriage last year.

On August 7, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life, revealing that because of what Bookout and McKinney went through in 2017, they aren’t too picky when it comes to the gender of their potential new baby.

“It was the most heartbreaking thing that Maci has ever been through,” the insider explained of Bookout’s miscarriage.

As fans saw on Teen Mom OG, Bookout and McKinney named their daughter Dandelion and after her birth, Bookout seemed hesitant to conceive another child naturally. She even brought up the idea of adoption before telling her husband that she would get pregnant again if he wanted her to.

“She prays to God every night that she will have a healthy baby, and she would feel blessed if it was a boy or a girl,” the source continued.

According to the report, Bookout and McKinney have always wanted to have a total of four children and already share two young kids, including 3-year-old Jayde Carter and 2-year-old Maverick Reed. As fans of Teen Mom well know, Bookout also shares an older son, 8-year-old Bentley, with former boyfriend Ryan Edwards.

“Maci and Taylor have always said that they think four children is the perfect size family for them—not too big, not too small, just right,” the Hollywood Life insider continued. “They have the two boys, and a girl already, so you’d think they’d be hoping for another daughter, to even things out. But, they don’t care either way, because, as Maci learned the hard way, things can’t always be perfect in this world.”

As Bookout and Taylor reportedly prepare to expand their family, Bookout’s ex-boyfriend, Edwards, is awaiting the birth of his second son. As some may know, Edwards is expecting his second child with wife Mackenzie Standifer, who he married in May of last year. However, while Bookout and McKinney will continue to expose their lives to the cameras of Teen Mom OG, Edwards and Standifer recently confirmed that MTV fired them after the end of Season 7 and would no longer be including their story on the show.

Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, and their co-stars will return to MTV later this year for Teen Mom OG Season 8.