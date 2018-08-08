Justin Bieber Shows Off Toned And Tatted Body During NYC Outing

Justin Bieber has never had any sort of problem showing off his killer body in public and yesterday was certainly no exception.

As fans of the pop star know, Bieber has been spending a lot of time in the Big Apple with his fiancée Hailey Baldwin. The pair has been photographed strolling around New York City on multiple occasions, but it was Bieber’s most recent outing that really had heads turning.

Photos published by the Daily Mail show a shirtless Bieber walking around the city in a solo outing. The pop star looked laid back and relaxed, sporting quite the unique outfit. The Calvin Klein underwear model can be seen donning a pair of the famed Calvin Klein boxer briefs along with a pair of red sweatpants with a black band and stripe on the side.

Bieber’s tatted and toned body is fully on display in the pictures as he proudly shows off all the hard work that he looks to be putting in at the gym. Along with the shirtless look, Justin sports a pair of white and red checkered sneakers as well as a pair of rainbow-colored ankle socks.

In recent weeks, Bieber has been sporting long blonde locks and during his most recent outing, his long mane was flowing in the wind. Some media outlets reported that Bieber went on a run in Manhattan, hence the shirtless look. But other news outlets simply say that Bieber opted to just go shopping shirtless.

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for NYC Run — See the Pics! https://t.co/DljKQU3k5S pic.twitter.com/taWGZ2cYhq — WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) August 8, 2018

Justin and his lady, Hailey Baldwin, made headlines yesterday after they were spotted on what appeared to be an emotional bike ride. As the Inquisitr shared, Bieber and Baldwin decided to spend an afternoon riding bikes along the West Side Highway in New York, but the ride came to an abrupt halt when a visibly upset Bieber stopped and clutched his head in his hands. The model and the “Baby” singer then decided to take a breather and sat down on a curb.

The 24-year-old held his face in his hands as he appeared to be crying, though the reason why is unclear. Baldwin put her arm around Bieber as she tried to comfort the singer in whatever he was going through. Soon after, it appeared as though both Bieber and Baldwin were crying with Bieber resting his head on Baldwin’s neck to hide his face and Hailey looking down and covering her own face.

Earlier that day, the couple was spotted at a cafe together, where Baldwin appeared to be upset and possibly crying about something.

One can only imagine what had the couple so emotional.