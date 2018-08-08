Jennifer Lopez Doesn’t Want To Marry Alex Rodriguez Too Soon And ‘Jinx’ Relationship, Per ‘Us Weekly’

'She’s been down the marriage road and doesn’t know if she wants to do it again.'

Things may be going very well between lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, but that doesn’t mean that they’re in a hurry to rush down the aisle.

While they regularly gush over their love for each other on social media, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly content just being boyfriend and girlfriend with the former MLB star — for now. In a new report from US Weekly, a source close to the A-list couple shares that previously, J-Lo and A-Rod had talked marriage and thought about getting married early on in their relationship, but with three failed marriages already behind her, Lopez wants to pump the breaks a little bit.

“They were ready to get married early on and talked about it. But Jennifer decided she wants to do it differently this time. She’s been down the marriage road and doesn’t know if she wants to do it again.”

And since things in the couple’s relationship are currently going so well, J-Lo doesn’t want to throw a wrench in anything by rushing to the altar.

“Everything is working out so well, she doesn’t want to jinx it or change anything,” the source dished.

Another source close to the couple shared that Jennifer and Alex are basically already married without the title of Mr. and Mrs. In fact, the couple has even started to combine finances with one another.

Just last week, the Inquisitr shared that JLo spoke about her relationship with New York City radio station 103.5 KTU late last month. During the interview, Lopez surprised some viewers by revealing that if she and A-Rod had dated earlier in life, things probably would not have worked out well.

“We were both at a good place in our lives and I think, maybe if we had met in our 20s, it wouldn’t… you know, maybe not so much.”

But then the singer reiterated the fact that during this time in their lives, they work out perfectly together.

“But now, at this point in our lives, where we both have kids and we both accomplished certain things in our careers and we’re kind of in that second act of our lives,” she continued of why their relationship works while adding, “we really complement each other.”

And another plus in the couple’s relationship? Their kids get along great! When asked about the relationship between Lopez’s 10-year-old twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez’s children, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella, Jennifer shared that the kids “love each other” and “get along so good” when they’re together. How sweet.

Lopez is currently a judge on NBC’s World of Dance.