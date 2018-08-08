‘Bachelorette’ Star Leo Dottavio Under Investigation By Universal Studios Amid New Sexual Harassment Claims

An insider tells 'TMZ' the ABC reality star allegedly harassed women on the set of Universal's 'Water World' show.

Leo Dottavio is facing new problems just as he heads to Bachelor in Paradise. Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette suitor is reportedly being accused of sexually harassing women when he worked as a stuntman at Universal Studios.

A source close to the situation told TMZ the studio is investigating the claims against Dottavio after a complaint with human resources was filed last week by an employee who claims to have witnessed the reality star making several women uncomfortable on the set of the Universal show. The allegations against Dottavio include unwanted flirting, hugging, and social media contact.

Dottavio’s alleged behavior occurred at the end of 2017 when he worked on the Water World show and before he was cast on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

TMZ reports that Dottavio worked on Water World, the top-rated stunt show at Universal Studios Hollywood, for more than three years, but he has been taken off the show’s schedule during the investigation. Dottavio told TMZ he is unaware of new allegations against him, but a Universal Studios spokesperson told the celebrity site, “We are aware of the situation and have taken appropriate actions while the matter is under investigation.”

Leo Dottavio’s problems started last week when fellow Bachelor Nation star Bekah Martinez posted messages from women accusing him of sexual harassment dating back to his college years. Some of the accusers alleged that Dottavio sent them photos of his genitals.

Dottavio told TMZ he has never met Martinez and slammed her for putting out damaging stories about him without any proof.

“I don’t know her. I know that she has been putting PMs from years ago from my college days out there. As a human being I know it’s been a long time since college. I’m a different person since college. College was 14 years ago for me so I’m really hurt that anybody would ever say that I harassed them in any way, shape or form.”

Dottavio also urged anyone who has something to say about his actions when he was in college to come forward to talk to him so he can address the allegations. The stuntman denied ever sending unsolicited photos of himself to women.

Leo Dottavio also addressed the allegations against him on his Instagram story, telling his followers that no one has ever accused him of sexual harassment or told him he did anything that made them feel uncomfortable.

“However, I m not a perfect person nor have I ever claimed to be,” The Bachelorette star added.

Leo Dottavio can be seen on the new season of Bachelor in Paradise. ABC has not addressed the new allegations against the reality star.