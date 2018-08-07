‘General Hospital’ Star Chloe Lanier Thanks Fans, Teases Possible Return As Nelle Down The Road [Spoilers]

Actress Chloe Lanier had a lot to say as she bid farewell to 'General Hospital' and the role of Nelle.

Nelle Benson first arrived in Port Charles about two years ago, and she was hauled away to be thrown behind bars during Tuesday’s show. General Hospital spoilers had teased that actress Chloe Lanier would wrap up her time in the role with some juicy, powerful scenes, and that was indeed the case. As she bid farewell to GH, her cast mates, and the fans, she answered questions on Twitter and revealed some great tidbits.

As everybody saw during Tuesday’s show, the door was certainly left open for Nelle to return some day. As was detailed previously by the Inquisitr, Chloe Lanier chose to leave General Hospital because she’s anxious to do other projects. However, she said she’d be open to recurring on GH in the future.

When asked about that very possibility on Twitter, she said that she loves her character and feels that Nelle isn’t done yet. Obviously, with the baby switch storyline, there is plenty more that can be done with the character should Lanier be up for returning.

Lanier grew especially close with co-star Laura Wright (Carly) during her time on General Hospital, and she referred to her as the big sister she never had. Chloe also noted that she loved any storyline that involved Josh Swickard (Chase), Wright, and Maura West (Ava).

Today in Port Charles is bitter sweet for me. …… thank you @chloelanier it’s been one hell of a ride !!! Xoxoxo pic.twitter.com/9hzqwOdUp6 — Laura Wright (@lldubs) August 7, 2018

Chloe wishes that could have worked with Finola Hughes (Anna) during her time there, and she’s close friends with Hayley Erin (Kiki) off-screen and says she’d have loved for those two to hang out in Port Charles. The General Hospital actress also praised Chad Duell (Michael), Steve Burton (Jason), and Eden McCoy (Josslyn) during her Twitter Q&A.

The departing General Hospital star revealed that her goodbye on her last day filming was a tearful one. Lanier confirmed that Tuesday’s episode was her last at this point, and she doesn’t know when or if the truth about Wiley really being Jonah will come out. It’s clear that she loved playing Nelle, and she loved that the character was flawed, full of angst, and rebellious.

Lanier’s character of Nelle has prompted passionate opinions from General Hospital fans ever since Nelle first arrived in Port Charles. Some viewers loved to hate her, while others were incredibly vocal about their dislike in having the character so prominent on the show.

Chloe has talked about how being disliked was difficult at first. However, she’s opened up and said she’s come to understand the passion of soap fans and she tweeted that she loves her GH fans from the bottom of her heart.

Thank you to all of my passionate and lovely @GeneralHospital fans !!! I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for helping make the past two years some of the best of my life. Also…Nelle isn’t dead. She isn’t done. ☠️???? — Chloe Lanier (@chloelanier) August 7, 2018

The actress says that she has no interest in joining another soap, as the only gig she’d want in terms of daytime is to play Nelle on General Hospital again. As she wrapped up her Twitter Q&A, Chloe teased that Nelle isn’t dead and isn’t done, and her fans are excited to see what the future holds for her.

Chloe Lanier may be done playing Nelle Benson on General Hospital for now, but she won’t soon be forgotten. Spoilers tease that this baby switch storyline will generate a lot of chaos in the weeks ahead and fans are already speculating over how the truth may eventually emerge.