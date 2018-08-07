Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Khloe Kardashian On Social Media Four Months After Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson posted a rare video to his Instagram story, and it was all about supporting his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian.

According to an August 7 report by Entertainment Tonight, Tristan Thompson posted a video of Khloe Kardashian promoting her brand new athletic wear for her Good American clothing line. “Proud of you momma,” the NBA star captioned the video, adding two heart-eyed emojis.

As many fans know, it has a been a rocky year for Khloe and Tristan. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter True Thompson, just days after the basketball player was busted cheating on Kardashian with multiple women. Since that time things have been a bit tense.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson haven’t posted any photos together on social media, but have been seen in each other’s Snapchat videos and Instagram stories. It seems they are not posting photos due to the fact that fans will ruthlessly troll them online.

Recently, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of a pink sand beach, writing, “Take me please.” Tristan quickly responded, “Where do you want to go, my love?” and fans destroyed him with their comebacks about him being dishonest, disloyal, and everything in between. However, that hasn’t stopped him from supporting Khloe’s new accomplishment.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson is just now starting to realize how much his cheating scandal did hurt Khloe Kardashian. Sources tell People Magazine that the athlete is now stepping up in a major way in hopes of making it up to his baby mama, and winning back her love and trust.

“Tristan is still in L.A. and has really stepped up. Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realized how important it is for Khloe. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloe. He wants Khloe to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be,” an insider told the magazine.

Recently, when Khloe Kardashian had to leave Tristan Thompson and baby True behind for a work trip, she revealed that she came home to a special cake and balloons celebrating her new athletic clothing line and that it was all from Tristan.

“Just got home and look, these are all from Tristan. Good American balloons and my cute cake. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Khloe said via a video posted to her Instagram story.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may still have work to do on their relationship, but it seems like they’re trying to move on from the cheating scandal as best as they can.