‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Goes Public With Boyfriend Jason Jordan On Instagram, Talks Having More Kids

Leah Messer just had one 'of the best weekends' ever with Jason Jordan.

Leah Messer and Jason Jordan are Instagram official.

After facing rumors regarding her romance for weeks, which were fueled by a beach outing earlier this summer, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother of three took to social media on Monday and revealed that she had one of the best weekends ever with her new boyfriend.

“Seriously one of the best weekends I’ve had! I don’t think we stopped laughing!” Messer wrote in the caption of a series of videos and photos on August 6, also telling fans she was “so happy” to be with “great people.”

Fans first learned of Messer’s romance with Jordan earlier this year but Jordan never made an appearance on Teen Mom 2 and Messer has remained coy when it comes to the relationship between them.

As fans well know, Messer has been quite private about her love life ever since her second divorce. After marrying first husband Corey Simms in 2010, Messer experienced her first divorce after admitting to cheating on her former husband just days before they wed. Then, years later, after marrying Jeremy Calvert the following year, Messer went through her second divorce.

Messer shares 8-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah with Simms and 5-year-old Adalynn with Calvert.

While Messer was linked to personal trainer T.R. Dues after her marriage to Calvert came to an end in late 2014, she didn’t confirm that she was living with him in West Virginia. Instead, she denied their romance entirely, despite Simms’ comments about what their daughters were telling him, until admitting to dating Dues after their breakup in early 2016.

While Leah Messer has her hands full with her three children at the moment, she continues to receive questions from fans who want to know if she would consider a fourth child. Most recently, during an Instagram story Q&A session, Messer was asked about her future plans for more kids.

“I really don’t know,” Messer said about the possibility. “I’m happy with my life right now and don’t really think about it.”

Messer and her new boyfriend, Jason Jordan, seem to be having a great time together and soon, fans may begin seeing him on the show. That said, when it comes to starting a family together, Messer is in no rush and likely wants to enjoy getting to know Jordan a bit more as time continues.

To see more of Leah Messer and her family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.