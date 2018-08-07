Christie Brinkley Poses With Her Lookalike 20-Year-Old Daughter Sailor Cook In White Workout Gear

The mom-daughter duo hosted a workout event in the Hamptons.

Christie Brinkley is twinning her 20-year-old daughter. The 64-year-old former Sports Illustrated supermodel posed with daughter Sailor Cook at the Southampton Sweat event over the weekend, and the two women showed off their fit physiques while wearing workout gear.

Brinkley wore a white mesh Alo top, cropped leggings, sports bra, and athletic sneakers, while her daughters sported an olive Adidas sports bra and leggings as fans noted how much they look alike.

Sailor, who is herself an up and coming model, is often compared to Christie Brinkley. Sailor previously told People that it wasn’t always easy growing up in her famous mom’s gorgeous shadow.

“I grew up looking at these photos of my mom, never thinking that I would ever be able to do that. To be compared to my mother who has this extremely successful career under her belt when I’m just getting started? And to have people say I’m never going to have what she has or be what she is. I’m not trying to be her. But I’m fine. I don’t get hurt by this stuff.”

Last year, Christie Brinkley surprised her daughter with the news that she would be featured by herself as one of Sports Illustrated’s Rookies as the mag’s first second-generation model. Brinkley has appeared in the annual publication nine times since 1975.

“The mother-daughter thing is like, you’re on your own now,” Christie told Sailor, according to E! News. “You’re out of my sandy footprints and you’re on your own.”

Christie Brinkley is SO supportive of her daughter Sailor https://t.co/bab4bQUE1x pic.twitter.com/wNt7rfnHYT — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) November 16, 2017

Two years ago, Christie, Sailor, and Brinkley’s oldest daughter Alexa Ray Joel, also posed in bikinis for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, which proved to be an empowering experience for the three beauties. The highly publicized photo shoot would be followed by Sailor’s solo SI stint the next year.

For her latest model pose with one of her daughters, Christie Brinkley and Sailor Cook hosted the fourth annual Southampton Sweat fitness festival which featured all-day sweat sessions attended by more than 400 fitness fanatics. Brinkley worked the crowd while Cook joined in for a workout with Dogpound, Page Six reports. The 20-year-old model was later joined by her pro-surfer boyfriend Balaram Stack for a photo session.

The new poses come on the heels of Christie Brinkley’s recent photo shoot for the Hamptons’ luxury magazine, Social Life. The recent photo shoot featured shots of Christie in all-white attire, including a high-neck white one-piece cut-out swimsuit nearly 40 years after her heyday as an SI supermodel.