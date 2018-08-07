Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Bombshell Bikini Body While Playing On The Beach

The former Victoria's Secret model watches what she eats and lives an active lifestyle to stay in shape.

Alessandra Ambrosio may have forfeited her Victoria’s Secret Angel status last year, but she still looks amazing. The Daily Mail shared photos of the brunette beauty on the beaches of Los Angeles over the weekend, showing off her bombshell bikini body. As the 37-year-old played volleyball on the beach with her children, she wore an orange bikini while sporting a couple of necklaces and blue aviator sunglasses.

Back in November, Ambrosio shared with Harper’s Bazaar what she did to make sure her body is in top shape for a Victoria’s Secret show. It included daily workouts that lasted an hour to an hour a half, longer if she also goes hiking or plays volleyball with friends. Ambrosio said she likes to mix it up with her workouts, trying a variety of classes, including anything that targets her glutes, and the Tracy Anderson Method that she said felt “more like a dance class than a workout.” She especially enjoyed it because it works all muscle groups. She maintained her energy level with lots of water and green tea. She identified her motivation as a desire to be healthy, not a desire to look good.

The Brazilian-born former model has two children: 9-year-old Anja Louise Ambrosio Mazur and 6-year-old Noah Phoenix Ambrosio Mazur. The father of both children is Jamie Mazur, to whom Ambrosio was engaged for 10 years. When she spoke to People in April, Ambrosio spoke of her total dedication to her children.

“I want my children to do what they love, and if that’s modeling, then I would be there every step of the way to support them. Right now they’re enjoying being kids, learning about the world, and exploring… My children are always my number-one priority, so I work hard on arranging my schedule to spend as much time as possible with them.”

Ambrosio and Mazur called it quits in March according to Page Six, and she was spotted over the weekend with a new Italian suitor in Atlantic City. Sources describe seeing Ambrosio out for some fun with a group of friends at Ocean Resort Casino’s HQ2 club Saturday night. When the night grew late, they were invited to a VIP table at the Royal Jelly Burlesque. She and her friends danced on tabletops to music by Nirvana and Foo Fighters, and she was seen holding hands and kissing one of them. One witness described them saying, “The two were very affectionate with each other, kissing, and when she wasn’t dancing, they had their arms around each other.”