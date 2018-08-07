The singer has had to postpone three concerts due to illness

Singer Pink is still sick on tour in Australia, and today she checked back into the hospital. Pink is in Sydney and has been suffering from a stomach bug.

Page Six reported that Pink is on her Beautiful Trauma world tour and a virus has caused her to cancel two shows. Pink canceled Friday’s show and made it through a show on Saturday, but felt worse today.

“Promoter Live Nation tweeted that Pink was admitted to a hospital on Sunday suffering from dehydration and was discharged. But she was readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her Monday concert.”

The promoter tweeted the status today.

“Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery.”

Yahoo revealed that Pink’s Tuesday night concert has also been canceled due to her illness.

“On medical advice Pink’s performance scheduled for this evening (August 7) at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena has been postponed.”

Doctors have shared that the singer has a gastric virus and is dehydrated.

“On medical advice Pink remained in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery as advised. She will be reassessed by her doctors today.”

Pink has expressed her frustration at missing shows, but the plan is to make the dates back up later.

But after canceling her show on Friday, Pink attempted to go out in public over the weekend to take her children out of the hotel and caught a lot of flak for canceling a show but still hitting the beach. Because of her loyalty to her fans, she posted a message on her Instagram page to explain that she had child care on the beach, and was still feeling ill.

Pink hopes to be back on stage on Wednesday.