Singer Pink Is Hospitalized For Gastric Virus, Cancels Show

Singer Pink had to be hospitalized in Australia this week according to E! Online. She had to cancel her second show in Sydney because of a gastric virus.

The company, Live Nation, tweeted earlier: “UPDATE: Pink was admitted to hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery.”

Last week Pink postponed her first Sydney show because of sickness. She was snapped by paparazzi, however, lying on the beach – which ticked off some fans. Pink fired back after accusations that she was lazy. According to E! Online, she took to her Instagram to clear things up.

She posted a photo of her and her daughter on the beach that a news source captioned “Pink’s Sydney concert cancelled as she chills in Byron Bay.” Her response was that she definitely was not “chilling.”

“I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days,” Pink detailed her illness on Instagram. She went on to talk about how difficult it is to be a sick mom with a crying baby and how paparazzi doesn’t snap photos of that.

Pink’s Instagram response went viral and other stars like Justin Timberlake supported her.

Pink has three more shows scheduled at the Qudos Bank Arena, on August 9, August 10, and August 12. She’ll continue touring Australia and New Zealand until the fall on her Beautiful Trauma tour.

According to the Daily Mail, “Pink’s net worth has accumulated to approximately $175 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and it was also reported in Forbes that she was 45th on their Celebrity 100 list, after earning a salary of $52 million.”

The “So What” singer vowed to go on with Saturday night’s show regardless of “whether I’m better or not.” She was determined to not let her fans down and she stuck to her word. She performed the sold-out show and crushed it with her aerial stunts. Pink’s promoter Live Nation is yet to announce when Friday and Monday’s concerts in Sydney will be rescheduled.

Pink’s latest album Beautiful Trauma was released last year. It hit #1 on the Billboard charts last year and was the biggest debut for a woman according to Billboard.