Kim Kardashian Defends Sister On Social Media Following ‘Dog Biting’ Incident

Kim Kardashian is not about to let anyone talk negatively about her little sister, Kendall Jenner.

As many fans of the famous reality family know, Kendall came under fire this past weekend after it was alleged that her dog, a doberman pinscher, bit a little girl while she was dining with her boyfriend, Ben Simmons, in LA. As the Inquisitr shared, Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Ben Simmons, were accused of fleeing the scene after the so-called bite took place. But since the news broke, Jenner’s camp told a different story, saying that the dog lunged at the girl but a bite never took place.

“A source close to Kendall tells us her dog never made contact with the child — it was startled by the little girl — and it never bit her. We’re told Kendall didn’t leave the deli until she was sure the dog didn’t bite the girl as there were no physical injuries.”

Since the incident, Jenner has been getting her fair share of scrutiny on social media and one post in particular caught the attention of Jenner’s big sister, Kim Kardashian. According to US Weekly, a Twitter user wrote a tweet (that has since been deleted) saying that Kendall was both “disturbingly despicable” and “self-absorbed.” Big sister Kim didn’t like that one bit, replying to the fan in defense of her little sis.

“Do u know Kendall? She’s the complete opposite &is the most generous,compassionate person I know!” Kardashian, 37, replied to the user on Monday, August 6. “Her being standoffish is anxiety that paralyzes her which u take as rude! Only a despicable, entitled,unsympathetic,sadistic, uncharitable @self-absorbed human would write this tweet. PS. Unfortunately what’s in the media isn’t always accurate, ” Kim tweeted.

Kendall also caught wind of the nasty tweet against her character and commented with a response of her own saying, “oof i’m sorry you feel that way. hope to meet you one day to show you the real me, maybe i’ll tell you a little bit about the story too. God bless.”

The publication goes on to report that an eyewitness at the LA deli where the “bite” took place did see a little girl get taken into the restaurant from the patio, where she was given an ice pack to apply to her arm. Paramedics did not respond to the injury as it was not severe enough to warrant a call.

For fans who want to keep up with all of the Kardashian drama, including the now famous feud between Kourtney and Kim, tune in to the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday evenings on E!