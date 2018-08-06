Margot Robbie Posts Photo Of Herself As Sharon Tate In Quentin Tarantino’s New Movie

Hollywood sweetheart Margot Robbie posted a picture on her Instagram on Monday, showing off her look for her upcoming film. According to US Weekly, the 28-year-old-actress is set to play Sharon Tate, the iconic actress who was married to controversial director Roman Polanski and who was tragically killed in 1969 by the Manson family while she was nine months pregnant. The film, directed by Quentin Tarantino, is called Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. When asked about the role, Robbie said she was excited to work with Tarantino.

“Tarantino is one of my bucket-list directors. As long as I can remember, I’ve been a huge Tarantino fan,” she said.

As the Business Insider reports, the film takes place in 1969 at the height of America’s “hippy movement.” In a statement released about the movie in February, Tarantino said the film is “a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton, former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor… Sharon Tate.”

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood @onceinhollywood A post shared by @ margotrobbie on Aug 6, 2018 at 7:22am PDT

Dalton is played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who collaborated with Tarantino in Django Unchained. Booth is played by Brad Pitt, who worked with the cult classic director on Inglorious Bastards. Though Tate will feature in the film, Tarantino has been tight-lipped about how much the film will focus on her horrific murder. In July, DiCaprio shared a photo on his own Instagram account of himself and Pitt on set with the hashtag #OnceUponATimeInHollywood.

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

Tarantino, who says he’s been working on the script for five years, also added that the film would have a similar feel to one of his most iconic films, Pulp Fiction.

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is probably the closest to Pulp Fiction that I have done,” Tarantino said.

When asked about the script, DiCaprio said he was excited about the film and the chance to work with Brad Pitt. He also added, “I’m a huge fan of Singin’ in the Rain — movies about Hollywood. As an LA native, having read the script, it’s one of the most amazing screenplays. We are going to do our best job to make it fantastic.”

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is set for release in July 2019, just before the fifty year anniversary of the Manson family murders. Supporting cast members include Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Burt Reynolds, Damian Lewis, and Kurt Russell.