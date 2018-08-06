Bob Weir Announces New Trio And Fall Tour, Will Perform Grateful Dead Catalog

Grateful Dead/Dead & Company guitarist Bob Weir announced the formation of a new solo trio titled Bob Weir & Wolf Bros. The group will embark on a 19-date fall tour after Weir wraps up touring with Dead & Co.

According to Rolling Stone, the outfit will feature Weir on acoustic/electric guitar and vocals along with longtime RatDog drummer Jay Lane, and bassist/producer Don Was. Weir confirmed that the group will perform songs from the Grateful Dead catalog as well as some of Weir’s solo material.

“For a while now I’ve been itchin’ to explore our songs in a trio setting. An upright bass, my acoustic or electric guitar and a drummer. We did some rehearsals this past spring and it was big fun—and that’s the whole idea. We were kickin’ around Dead songs as well as tunes from my back pages. I’m pretty sure we’re gonna have a big adventure with this…”

The group is expected to hit the road this fall on October 16 in Reno and will continue across the U.S. with stops in Seattle, L.A., Nashville, Boston, and two dates at Port Chester’s historic Capitol Theatre. The tour will conclude at New York’s Beacon Theater on November 18. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

“Wolf Bros is something that really took its roots back in the spring of 2015 when Don Was came up to TRI [Studios] and helped us piece together Dead & Company,” Weir said of the trio.

John Mayer, Bill Kreutzman and Bob Weir of Dead & Company in concert at Madison Square Garden on October 31, 2015. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Since his time with the Grateful Dead, Bob Weir has gone on to play under several different bands which include RatDog, Furthur, and Kingfish. Weir currently plays alongside former Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann under the Dead & Company moniker. The group also features singer/guitarist John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge, and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

Weir played guitar and sang in the Grateful Dead for nearly 30 years. He’s also gone on to release four solo albums over the course of his prolific career. Weir was also the subject of the 2015 Netflix original documentary The Other One: The Long, Strange Trip of Bob Weir.

In 2015, Weir reunited with the surviving members for three shows at Soldier’s Field in Chicago. The reunion was 20 years since the band’s final concert with Jerry Garcia at the same venue in 1995. The show was billed as the original four members’ last-ever performance together. The concert also featured Trey Anastasio on guitar, Jeff Chimenti on keyboards, and Bruce Hornsby on piano.

For a full list of dates for Bob Weir and Wolf Bros., visit Weir’s official website here.