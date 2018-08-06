Spoilers For ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: Becca Kufrin’s Family Seemingly Leans Toward Blake Over Garrett

Will Becca Kufrin's family throw her for a loop during the 'Bachelorette' finale by choosing Blake over Garrett for her?

Becca Kufrin faces a tough decision during the Season 14 finale of ABC’s The Bachelorette Monday night. As viewers know, she’s chosen to take Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen to her final rose ceremony, but first, both men will meet her family. These family meetings tend to shake things up for the lead and spoilers suggest that may well be the case here, too.

The Bachelorette spoilers from a new People sneak peek share a glimpse into Becca Kufrin’s time with her family after they’ve met both Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen. Teasers suggest that both men wade through this intense meeting fairly well. However, based on the comments coming from Kufrin’s loved ones, it looks like Blake may hit it off with them just a bit better than Garrett does.

During the sneak peek, Becca’s uncle will admit that both guys are “keepers,” just as she told them was the case. They’ll all seem in agreement in saying that both Blake and Garrett seem to be great guys and Kufrin will admit that she’s feeling somewhat helpless in making a decision.

While the Kufrin family will initially indicate that they see both men as keepers, Bachelorette spoilers hint that they may see Horstmann as a better match for Becca than Yrigoyen. For example, Becca’s mom will talk about how she sensed that Blake and the Bachelorette seemed like equals as soon as they walked into the room. During this family chat, they will also talk about how Becca and Blake seem like a team and like two fairly similar individuals who complement one another quite well.

#TheBachelorette Star Becca Kufrin's Uncle Praises Blake Horstmann in Finale: 'I Love the Guy' https://t.co/zCtaONXi4n — People (@people) August 6, 2018

As the discussion continues, Bachelorette spoilers from the sneak peek reveal that other family members will chime in and say that Becca and Blake seemed like a matched pair and like bookends. Becca is especially close with her uncle, who has been something of a father figure since her dad passed away, and he’ll admit that he just loved Blake.

When it comes to Garrett, Becca’s sister will voice some hesitations. The Bachelorette spoilers share that she’ll worry about whether Yrigoyen will challenge Kufrin enough, and some people in the family seemingly sense that choosing him would be more of a risk than choosing Blake.

The sun is setting for someone on #TheBacheloretteFinale, but whom? pic.twitter.com/MGlDQf0WiP — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 4, 2018

Becca also has a family member note how she needs someone who shares a similar passion for the issues that are important to her. Many Bachelorette viewers will be curious to see if this topic comes up during the ATFR since there was some drama related to this very type of thing on social media earlier this season.

Luckily, it’s not all bad when it comes to the family’s opinion on Garrett. One family member will say that Yrigoyen has a beautiful soul, and the Bachelorette star’s loved ones will surely have other positives to discuss in the full finale set to air Monday on ABC.

Will the Kufrin family’s opinions help Becca in making this final rose decision or just leave her feeling all the more conflicted? If Becca doesn’t choose Blake, could he go on to be the next Bachelor lead? A poll at TV Guide shows that there’s been a lot of support for Jason Tartick to get the gig, but that could change significantly with Monday’s finale if and when Horstmann is rejected by Kufrin.

Will it be Garrett Yrigoyen or Blake Horstmann who gets the rose? The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Becca Kufrin is still engaged to her pick and very happy, and fans are anxious to hear the latest on their relationship during Monday’s After the Final Rose special.