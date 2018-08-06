Sacha Baron Cohen Tricks Joe Arpaio Into Admitting Something Off-Color About Donald Trump

On his latest show, Who Is America, which has targeted prominent Republicans for humiliation, Sacha Baron Cohen has done it again. In the latest installment of the show, Cohen spent time interviewing former Sheriff Joe Arpaio who when facing some rather serious legal charges was preemptively pardoned by President Donald Trump. Arpaio who once referred to his tent-city detention center as a “concentration camp,” was completely duped by Cohen, allowing himself to be made what has been described as “foolish,” and “not the sharpest crayon.” The video of the show appears to bolster those assertions.

Cohen took on the role of OMGWhizzBoyOMG (real name: Ladislas Kekkonen), for the interview segment with Arpaio, who sat down for the interview while OMGWhizzBoyOMG was performing a full case un-boxing of Shopkins season two toys with rares, and a toy review, never seemed to catch on to very blunt hints Cohen was dropping that maybe this was all just joke. At one point on the video, Cohen has Arpaio talking to a tiny Shopkins donut as if it were an actual person, about the need for guns as guns are a protected right and in order to follow the law, people need access to guns. He then explained why, to the Shopkin, Delish Donut.

“The bad guys are going to get their guns. And it’s gonna kill you. I’m hoping that somebody else in there has a gun, and will shoot that person before he shoots you.”

According to Business Insider, Cohen then went on to say that he liked guns and has 43 guns, which appeared to stun Arpaio, but not as much as when he said he had them to prepare for the “upcoming race war.” Arpaio clearly heard Cohen say that, but continued with the interview anyway, where things took a turn toward the kinky when Cohen began asking Arpaio questions about Donald Trump and their relationship with each other.

JOE ARPAIO x SACHA BARON COHEN

better be the clip that goes viral tomorrow. That was straight ???????????? — Connor Toole (@CTooleSaysStuff) August 6, 2018

When Cohen asked Arpaio if Trump might have had a golden shower, Arapio responded “Wouldn’t surprise me.” Cohen continued to press Arpaio, trying to get him to fall for another verbal trap, and succeeding in getting Arpaio to agree that if Trump called him and said, paraphrasing for crude language, Sheriff Joe, I want to offer you amazing oral sex, Arpaio replied, “I may have to say yes.”

Arpaio is not the first person Cohen has tricked on his show, also claiming Sarah Palin, Roy Moore, Jeffery Lord, and Joe Walsh among his unwitting victims. Who Is America airs on Showtime, Sundays at 10PM ET/PT.