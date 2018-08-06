Jennifer Lopez Talks About Her Favorite Lyrical Twist On A Classic Neil Diamond Song

Jennifer Lopez was spending her Sunday night taking in the game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Lopez has been seen at Yankee games on and off for a number of years, as well as Boston games for the period of time she was dating Ben Affleck. Now that she is dating former Yankee third baseman and current special adviser to the Yankees, Alex Rodriguez, JLo can be seen watching Yankee games again whenever ARod has business at the games. One thing that can always be counted on when attending a game at Fenway is that regardless of the score, when the seventh inning stretch rolls around, around 37, 731 people are going to start singing along with the Neil Diamond classic “Sweet Caroline” at the tops of their lungs, and when she’s at the games, JLo is no different than anyone else when it comes to belting out a song. Aside from she sounds better than most people when she’s doing it.

Lopez posted a video of her getting into the spirit of things along with a heartwarming story that garnered over 2 million views on Instagram in a matter of only a few hours. As Lopez tells the story, her parents told her that “Sweet Caroline” came out the year she was born, 1969, and that they used to sing it to her when she was a baby, but they would say sweet Jennifer instead of sweet Caroline. She said that when she hears it now, she feels happy on the inside and has a big smile on the outside. That’s a good thing as the Yankees dropped the game to the Sox last night, meaning her boyfriend is going to have some work to do.

While ARod has been spending some of his time working his investments and businesses when he isn’t working with the Yankees, Lopez’s television show Shades of Blue was picked up by NBC for a third season, as well as appearing as a judge on World of Dance. She has worked with Inglot Cosmetics to release a limited edition signature line of makeup, which became available only a few months ago. She has also signed on for a few more acting projects including the film Mothers I’d Like To…, portraying drug lord Griselda Blanco for an upcoming HBO production, the RomCom Second Act which she will star in with Peter Segal, and a live television production of Bye Bye Birdie for NBC, according to EWN.